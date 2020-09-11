Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the Kildare Arts Collective, stand in the River Liffey to promote Art Feeds, their contribution to Cutlture Night 2020 Source: RollingNews.ie

The CAO points for 2020 have been released today. The list is available to read here.

points for 2020 have been released today. The list is available to read here. Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has defended the calculated grades system for this year’s Leaving Certificate results.

system for this year’s Leaving Certificate results. There have been a further 211 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland, health officials said this evening.

confirmed in Ireland, health officials said this evening. The Department of Health has introduced new restrictions on nursing homes in Dublin following the continuing spike in new cases in the county.

in Dublin following the continuing spike in new cases in the county. The Department of Justice and the HSE have today confirmed that widespread testing will begin in all direct provision centres from tomorrow.

centres from tomorrow. An infectious disease specialist has said he believes pubs in Dublin where there are large outbreaks of Covid-19 should remain closed.

in Dublin where there are large outbreaks of Covid-19 should remain closed. Police in Tyrone arrested a 37-year-old man today after a video that appears to show a child driving a lorry on a motorway circulated online.

INTERNATIONAL

A flipped car remains on the side of CA-162 in California Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#WILDFIRES: 15 people have died and 500,000 others have been evacuated as a result of the California wildfires.

#TRADE DEAL: Britain has secured its first major post-Brexit trade agreement – a free trade deal with Japan – the day after bitter wranglings with the European Union.

#GREECE: Thousands of refugees and migrants have spent a third night in the open on the Greek island of Lesbos after two successive nights of fires in the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp left them homeless.

PARTING SHOT

A blue gull found in Carlisle Source: RSPCA via PA Images

A blue gull spotted in Cumbria in England has left animal rescue experts scratching their heads.

“I have been in this job for about 20 years and I have never seen anything like this. This bird was incredible,” animal welfare officer Graham Carter said.

“We just don’t know what happened in this case with this poor bird. I wonder if some kind of blue powder has fallen on him and left him in this state.”