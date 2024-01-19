Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí and Defence Forces are continuing to investigate an explosion at a homeless hostel in Dublin, in which a man was killed.
- Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Ireland all day Sunday and into Monday.
- A criminal investigation has been launched into how a large quantity of seized drugs vanished from a garda station in Co Carlow.
- The Taoiseach has said that it is “likely” the Government will opt to pay a financial contribution instead of accepting more migrants, under a new European Union pact on immigration.
- The Government has unveiled plans to increase the amount of student accommodation available in the country.
- DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson will meet senior party colleagues ahead of a potential decision on whether to return to the powersharing institutions at Stormont, political sources have indicated.
- The manager of the Limerick senior hurling team, John Kiely, asked a judge not to jail star Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes following his conviction for violent disorder at nightclub six years ago.
- The Court of Appeal has ruled that a child before the courts for a criminal offence can be identified if they turn 18 during the course of proceedings or by the time their appeal comes on for hearing.
- Gardaí are appealing for information regarding the current whereabouts of a black Hyundai IX35.
- Irish drink-drivers are typically not “just over the limit” but severely so, according to new analysis of garda checkpoint data by the Medical Bureau of Road Safety.
- Aer Lingus is to end its Dublin to London Gatwick route at the end of March, the airline has announced.
INTERNATIONAL
#GAZA: Gunfire and airstrikes have shaken Gaza’s city of Khan Yunis today, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden discussed the conflict for the first time in a month.
#YEMEN: An attack on an American ship in the Red Sea was claimed by the Houthi rebel movement in Yemen last night.
#BABY: A newborn baby was found in a shopping bag on the street of a London suburb by a dog walker last night.
PARTING SHOT
A meteor was spotted soaring over Ireland last night as clear skies allowed one man to capture it flashing over Carlow.
PJ O’Keefe was actually on the lookout for the Starlink internet satellites, which were visible in the sky last night, when the meteor happened to pass at the same time.
“I had seen that Carlow Weather had mentioned Starlink on Facebook and I was just walking around the yard when I saw it moving, five or six lights in a continuous line so I said I’ll try get a video of that – and next thing I just caught the meteor at the same time,” he told The Journal.
