Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what happened today.
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

CMK19012024_Green Schools Poster-019 Esier Bairova, Ella O’Neill, Summerly Liyange and Gus McDonald - winners of the “what I’d like to see for the sea” poster competition Clare Keogh Clare Keogh

INTERNATIONAL 

palestinians-walk-through-destruction-from-the-israeli-bombardment-in-the-nusseirat-refugee-camp-in-gaza-strip-friday-jan-19-2024-ap-photoadel-hana Palestinians walk through destruction from the Israeli bombardment in the Nusseirat refugee camp in Gaza Strip Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: Gunfire and airstrikes have shaken Gaza’s city of Khan Yunis today, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden discussed the conflict for the first time in a month. 

#YEMEN: An attack on an American ship in the Red Sea was claimed by the Houthi rebel movement in Yemen last night.

#BABY: A newborn baby was found in a shopping bag on the street of a London suburb by a dog walker last night.

PARTING SHOT

A meteor was spotted soaring over Ireland last night as clear skies allowed one man to capture it flashing over Carlow.

PJ O’Keefe was actually on the lookout for the Starlink internet satellites, which were visible in the sky last night, when the meteor happened to pass at the same time.

“I had seen that Carlow Weather had mentioned Starlink on Facebook and I was just walking around the yard when I saw it moving, five or six lights in a continuous line so I said I’ll try get a video of that – and next thing I just caught the meteor at the same time,” he told The Journal. 

The Journal / YouTube

(Click here if you can’t see the video)

