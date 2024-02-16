Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you all of today’s top stories.

IRELAND

Artist Kevin Atherton pictured enjoying the work of fellow artist Gary Coyle at A Matter of Time, Crawford Art Gallery’s latest group exhibition Clare Keogh Clare Keogh

INTERNATIONAL

Yulia Navalnaya, wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, speaks during the Munich Security Conference Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#RUSSIA: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died in prison, according to the Russian prison service.

#TRUMP: A US judge has ordered Donald Trump to pay nearly $355 million after finding him liable for fraud and banned him from running businesses in New York state for three years.

#GAZA: Israel is facing renewed calls from key ally the United States against launching a large-scale attack on Gaza’s southern city of Rafah.

#GERMANY: A man who is a suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has gone on trial over several unrelated sexual offences he is alleged to have committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.

