Here's What Happened Today: Friday

IRELAND
- Two men are in custody after gardaí seized €32.8 million worth of drugs discovered in a search at Cork Port this morning.
- Services provided by St John of God Community Services (SJOG) will be transferred to the HSE due to funding issues.
- A 15-year-old girl who died following a two-vehicle collision in Co Tipperary yesterday evening has been named locally.
- A man has appeared before Bandon District Court in Co Cork charged in connection with the murder of a 61 year old father of four.
- The young girl who was critically injured during an attack on Parnell Square last November has been released again from the intensive care unit, according to her family.
- A Drogheda TD has said Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman made an “arrogant decision” in using the D Hotel to house around 500 asylum seekers.
- Gardaí are investigating after a muslim cleric was allegedly assaulted in Tallaght last night.
- Gardaí have uncovered no new information during their latest search operation for an Icelandic man who went missing in north Dublin five years ago.
INTERNATIONAL
#RUSSIA: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died in prison, according to the Russian prison service.
#TRUMP: A US judge has ordered Donald Trump to pay nearly $355 million after finding him liable for fraud and banned him from running businesses in New York state for three years.
#GAZA: Israel is facing renewed calls from key ally the United States against launching a large-scale attack on Gaza’s southern city of Rafah.
#GERMANY: A man who is a suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has gone on trial over several unrelated sexual offences he is alleged to have committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.
