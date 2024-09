NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ysmael Garilao and Kaleb Mbouwoua enjoying a temporary Basketball court in Cork City, Grand Parade for Culture Night 2024. Clare Keogh Clare Keogh

INTERNATIONAL

People gather at the scene of an Israeli strike in Beirut Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#LEBANON: Israel hit a suburb in the Lebanese capital Beirut with an airstrike, killing at least eight people and wounding dozens of others as the conlift with Hezbollah continues to intensify.

#ARREST WARRANT: Israel sumbitted a challenge to a request for arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant at the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes committed during the war in Gaza.

#AL FAYED: Barristers representing the alleged victims of Mohamed Al Faye said the case “combines some of the most horrific elements of the cases involving Jimmy Savile, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein”.

Advertisement

PARTING SHOT

Performers at the launch of this year's Culture Night. Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

Culture night returned this evening for its 19th edition, and almost 2,000 events were planned across the country.

From an Ogham writing workshop in Killorglin to becoming a tattoo artist in Temple Bar, there’s was no shortage of activities, and all provided free of charge.

So in today’s daily poll, we wanted to know: Will you attend any Culture Night events?

With Culture Night drawing to close for another year, let our readers know if you attended any events, or see how others have been voting.