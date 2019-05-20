This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 20 May, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 20 May 2019, 8:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,692 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4644373

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

LR ROYAL COUPLE II2A3707_90571225 The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall being welcomed to Glencree Centre for Peace and Reconciliation Co.Wicklow, by President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • A forensic scientist has told the murder trial of Ana Kriegel that she found DNA matching that of Boy A in semen staining found on a black top discovered in the room where Ana was found. Today’s evidence, in full, can be read here.
  • Kildare County Council given the green light to plans by Intel for its planned new €3.53 billion manufacturing fabrication facility at its Leixlip plant.
  • A taxi driver who sexually assaulted three young women within two weeks has been jailed for five years.
  • A gay man has brought a High Court challenge against the Irish Blood Transfusion Service policy which prevents him from donating blood unless he abstains from having sex for 12 months.
  • A High Court challenge has been brought against the Minister for Education’s refusal to allow a young child with “complex educational needs” to attend school during the summer holidays.
  • Irish viewing figures for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Israel were down compared to the last number of years.
  • A group of 20 doctors said a campaign of misinformation has led to a sharp increase in the number of cannabis users in Ireland.
  • national helpline for men and boys who are victims of domestic abuse has been launched today.

INTERNATIONAL

European Parliament election Nigel Farage after he was doused in milkshake during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle Source: Tom Wilkinson via PA Images

#NIGEL FARAGE: Leader of the Brexit Party and British MEP Nigel Farage has had a milkshake thrown on him while out canvassing in Newcastle.

#AUSTRIA: All remaining ministers from Austria’s far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) are to resign, a party spokesman has said.

#EIFFEL TOWER: The Eiffel Tower has been closed today after a man was spotted climbing up the Paris landmark.

#LIFE SUPPORT: French doctors have begun switching off the life support of a quadriplegic man who has been in a vegetative state for the last decade.

PARTING SHOT

As mentioned above, British MEP Nigel Farage today had a milkshake thrown on him while out canvassing. 

This is the moment the incident unfolded: 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

