Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall being welcomed to Glencree Centre for Peace and Reconciliation Co.Wicklow, by President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A forensic scientist has told the murder trial of Ana Kriegel that she found DNA matching that of Boy A in semen staining found on a black top discovered in the room where Ana was found. Today’s evidence, in full, can be read here.

Kildare County Council given the green light to plans by Intel for its planned new €3.53 billion manufacturing fabrication facility at its Leixlip plant.

A taxi driver who sexually assaulted three young women within two weeks has been jailed for five years.

A gay man has brought a High Court challenge against the Irish Blood Transfusion Service policy which prevents him from donating blood unless he abstains from having sex for 12 months.

A High Court challenge has been brought against the Minister for Education's refusal to allow a young child with "complex educational needs" to attend school during the summer holidays.

Irish viewing figures for this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Israel were down compared to the last number of years.

A group of 20 doctors said a campaign of misinformation has led to a sharp increase in the number of cannabis users in Ireland.

A national helpline for men and boys who are victims of domestic abuse has been launched today.

INTERNATIONAL

Nigel Farage after he was doused in milkshake during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle Source: Tom Wilkinson via PA Images

#NIGEL FARAGE: Leader of the Brexit Party and British MEP Nigel Farage has had a milkshake thrown on him while out canvassing in Newcastle.

#AUSTRIA: All remaining ministers from Austria’s far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) are to resign, a party spokesman has said.

#EIFFEL TOWER: The Eiffel Tower has been closed today after a man was spotted climbing up the Paris landmark.

#LIFE SUPPORT: French doctors have begun switching off the life support of a quadriplegic man who has been in a vegetative state for the last decade.

