Here's What Happened Today: Monday

IRELAND
- A forensic scientist has told the murder trial of Ana Kriegel that she found DNA matching that of Boy A in semen staining found on a black top discovered in the room where Ana was found. Today’s evidence, in full, can be read here.
- Kildare County Council given the green light to plans by Intel for its planned new €3.53 billion manufacturing fabrication facility at its Leixlip plant.
- A taxi driver who sexually assaulted three young women within two weeks has been jailed for five years.
- A gay man has brought a High Court challenge against the Irish Blood Transfusion Service policy which prevents him from donating blood unless he abstains from having sex for 12 months.
- A High Court challenge has been brought against the Minister for Education’s refusal to allow a young child with “complex educational needs” to attend school during the summer holidays.
- Irish viewing figures for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Israel were down compared to the last number of years.
- A group of 20 doctors said a campaign of misinformation has led to a sharp increase in the number of cannabis users in Ireland.
- A national helpline for men and boys who are victims of domestic abuse has been launched today.
INTERNATIONAL
#NIGEL FARAGE: Leader of the Brexit Party and British MEP Nigel Farage has had a milkshake thrown on him while out canvassing in Newcastle.
#AUSTRIA: All remaining ministers from Austria’s far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) are to resign, a party spokesman has said.
#EIFFEL TOWER: The Eiffel Tower has been closed today after a man was spotted climbing up the Paris landmark.
#LIFE SUPPORT: French doctors have begun switching off the life support of a quadriplegic man who has been in a vegetative state for the last decade.
PARTING SHOT
