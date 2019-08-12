Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The family of Nora Quoirin have offered a €10,000 reward for information that will lead to her safe return.
- An Irish child aged 5 is in critical condition after being discovered in a pool in Spain.
- Gardaí have issued an appeal for a man who is understood to have come to the aid of a number of women during an alleged incident in Courtown.
- The PSNI has defended the policing of a Derry march where a loyalist band displayed a Parachute Regiment symbol.
- Changes were announced to the grounds for student exemption from Irish in schools.
- A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Cork.
- A teenage boy who engaged in oral sex with a 12-year-old girl has been given 180 hours of community service.
- Crimestoppers have launched an appeal over hit and run which left a man dead in 2017.
- Gardaí issued an appeal for a Dublin man missing since Friday.
INTERNATIONAL
#EPSTEIN: There were “serious irregularities” at a prison where Jeffrey Epstein died, the US Attorney General has said.
#SHUT DOWN: All flights in and out of Hong Kong have been cancelled amid massive pro-democracy protests.
#SPAIN: A Gran Canaria wildfire sparked the evacuation of hundreds of people.
PARTING SHOT
There was a giant inflatable vagina in Edinburgh today – yes, you’re ready that right.
And why, we hear you ask.
Well, it’s a campaign by a women’s health brand called Elvie, who want to raise awareness around pelvic floor health.
They’d planned to showcase the blimp at the Fringe Festival but the design was deemed not “suitable”.
Now, there you have it.
