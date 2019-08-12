This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 12 August, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Sean Murray Monday 12 Aug 2019, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

swimming ban 527_90577424 The bathing ban on beaches in Dublin was extended to today Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Boris Johnson holds roundtable on crime Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street, London during a roundtable on crime Source: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Images

#EPSTEIN: There were “serious irregularities” at a prison where Jeffrey Epstein died, the US Attorney General has said

#SHUT DOWN: All flights in and out of Hong Kong have been cancelled amid massive pro-democracy protests.

#SPAIN: A Gran Canaria wildfire sparked the evacuation of hundreds of people.

PARTING SHOT

There was a giant inflatable vagina in Edinburgh today – yes, you’re ready that right. 

And why, we hear you ask. 

Well, it’s a campaign by a women’s health brand called Elvie, who want to raise awareness around pelvic floor health.

They’d planned to showcase the blimp at the Fringe Festival but the design was deemed not “suitable”. 

Now, there you have it.

Elvie campaign Source: Sandy Young/PA Images

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

