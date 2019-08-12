Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The bathing ban on beaches in Dublin was extended to today Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street, London during a roundtable on crime Source: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Images

#EPSTEIN: There were “serious irregularities” at a prison where Jeffrey Epstein died, the US Attorney General has said.

#SHUT DOWN: All flights in and out of Hong Kong have been cancelled amid massive pro-democracy protests.

#SPAIN: A Gran Canaria wildfire sparked the evacuation of hundreds of people.

PARTING SHOT

There was a giant inflatable vagina in Edinburgh today – yes, you’re ready that right.

And why, we hear you ask.

Well, it’s a campaign by a women’s health brand called Elvie, who want to raise awareness around pelvic floor health.

They’d planned to showcase the blimp at the Fringe Festival but the design was deemed not “suitable”.

Now, there you have it.

Source: Sandy Young/PA Images