Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Extinction Rebellion protest at the entrance to Leinster House in Dublin. Source: Leah Farrell

Thousands of Extinction Rebellion protesters marched through the streets of Dublin for the first day of a week of planned climate action protests in the city.

in the city. New legislation will soon allow parents to avail of two weeks’ extra maternity or paternity leave.

to avail of two weeks’ extra maternity or paternity leave. State aid worth €1.5 billion will be needed to stabilise the economy and protect jobs if the UK crashes out of the European Union without a deal , Ibec warned.

, Ibec warned. A Dublin pensioner , aged in his eighties, was sent forward for trial on sexual assault charges.

, aged in his eighties, was sent forward for trial on sexual assault charges. The High Court allowed Pamela Flood and Ronan Ryan to appeal repossession of their Dublin home by a financial fund.

of their Dublin home by a financial fund. Irish restaurants landed seven Michelin stars at ceremony in London.

at ceremony in London. Dublin City Council postponed its decision on the development of O’Devaney Gardens.

its decision on the development of O’Devaney Gardens. Limerick GAA officials will meet tomorrow to discuss explosive claims that a senior garda intervened to ensure prosecutions against some officials and players did not proceed.

that a senior garda intervened to ensure prosecutions against some officials and players did not proceed. Tributes were paid to two men who were killed in a light aircraft crash last night near Duncormick in Co Wexford yesterday.

WORLD

Police attempt to move Extinction Rebellion protesters outside Westminster Abbey in London. Source: Victoria Jones

#BORIS JOHNSON: US businesswoman Jennifer Acuri, who is under scrutiny for her links to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, gave her first live television interview, saying he never showed her any favouritism.

#SYRIA: US President Donald Trump threatened to “obliterate” Turkey’s economy if Ankara does anything that he considers to be “off-limits” following the withdrawal of US troops from north-east Syria.

#BREXIT: A Scottish judge dismissed a legal action aimed at forcing Prime Minister Johnson to send a letter requesting a Brexit extension.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Carnegie Institution for Science

Move over Jupiter, Saturn now has the most moons in our solar system after US researchers found 20 (yes, twenty) new moons orbiting the ringed planet.

The huge haul were discovered by the the Subaru telescope on Maunakea, Hawaii, and they bring Saturn’s total number of natural satellites to 82; three ahead of Jupiter’s 79.