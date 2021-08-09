Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Labour TD Ivana Bacik has apologised for attending a controversial party at the Merrion Hotel in Dublin last month.
- Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington will travel through her local community on an open-top bus upon her return from Tokyo tomorrow.
- Public health officials have confirmed 1,522 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- A 30-year-old man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry in Co Derry this morning.
- Dublin City Council is to appeal the High Court’s decision to reject its planned two-lane cycleway for the Strand Road in Sandymount.
- Gardaí are investigating after a man was arrested inside the offices of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Dublin earlier today.
- Thunderstorm warnings are in place for 16 counties across Ireland.
- Ten food businesses were ordered to close last month, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.
INTERNATIONAL
#CLIMATE: The concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere was higher in 2019 than any other time in at least two million years, according to a landmark climate report.
#FRANCE: France has begun enforcing a Covid pass in cafes, restaurants and trains, a tightening of rules the government hopes will boost vaccinations but which has prompted weeks of angry protests.
#R KELLY: The first phase of the sex trafficking trial of R&B hitmaker R Kelly has started with jury selection in New York City.
PARTING SHOT
Thousands of people attended last night’s ‘Féile an Phobail’ music and arts festival in Belfast, believed to be the largest outdoor event on the island of Ireland since the pandemic began.
Tonight is for the young people of Belfast!— Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 8, 2021
They deserve it!#Feile2021 pic.twitter.com/rPkcLDVUZd
