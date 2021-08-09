Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A group of climate change protesters standing outside Leinster House this afternoon Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Tower Bridge in central London, which has been left open due to a technical fault, causing traffic problems in central London this afternoon Source: PA Images

#CLIMATE: The concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere was higher in 2019 than any other time in at least two million years, according to a landmark climate report.

#FRANCE: France has begun enforcing a Covid pass in cafes, restaurants and trains, a tightening of rules the government hopes will boost vaccinations but which has prompted weeks of angry protests.

#R KELLY: The first phase of the sex trafficking trial of R&B hitmaker R Kelly has started with jury selection in New York City.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Thousands of people attended last night’s ‘Féile an Phobail’ music and arts festival in Belfast, believed to be the largest outdoor event on the island of Ireland since the pandemic began.