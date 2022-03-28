#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 28 March 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 28 Mar 2022, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news. 

IRELAND

4996 Forty Foot Dad Foran Conor with children Sophie (7) and Evie (4) (premission given) collecting seaweed at the forty foot in Dublin today Source: Sasko Lazarov via PA Images

  • A teenage boy has today admitted killing Urantsetseg Tserendorj in Dublin city centre last year. 
  • Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a teenager girl was left with serious injuries after being struck by a car in Dublin yesterday. 
  • A team of detectives have been tasked with investigating an aggravated burglary in Cork last weekend in which a man was critically injured
  • A man described as being “at the head of” the Kinahan backed crime group smuggling cocaine and cannabis into the UK hidden inside items of machinery has been jailed for 21 years.
  • The rise in Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations suggest Ireland is “entering” rather than “exiting” a new stage of the pandemic, according to the head of the HSE.
  • Irish Defence Forces soldiers are building a large tent village for Ukrainian refugees in Gormanstown Camp, but it is hoped that it will be used only as a last resort. 
  • Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has vowed not be intimidated following an overnight attack on his constituency office. 
  • Health insurer VHI is returning some money to customers after the number of claims in 2021 was lower than expected.
  • Dublin Airport has apologised after passengers experienced long delays over the weekend with some of them missing their flights as a result. 

INTERNATIONAL

russia-ukraine-war Ukrainian soldiers watch damaged Russian tank after resent fight in the town of Trostsyanets, some 400km east of capital Kyiv Source: Efrem Lukatsky via PA Images

#ABRAMOVICH: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and at least two Ukrainian peace negotiators are reported to have suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning following a meeting in Kyiv earlier this month.

#OSCARS: The Oscars were thrown into chaos overnight after Will Smith stormed the stage and hit Chris Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

#COURT: German tennis star Boris Becker has told a jury that bad publicity damaged his personal brand, meaning he could not earn enough money to pay off his debts. 

PARTING SHOT

Irish artist Niall O’Loughlin is auctioning a painting of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to raise money for the Irish Red Cross.

O’ Loughlin created the canvas painting of Zelenskyy, which is being auctioned at Balla Ban art gallery in Westbury Mall, Dublin, with a reserve price of €1,200.

Hayley Halpin
