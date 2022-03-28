Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dad Foran Conor with children Sophie (7) and Evie (4) (premission given) collecting seaweed at the forty foot in Dublin today Source: Sasko Lazarov via PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

Ukrainian soldiers watch damaged Russian tank after resent fight in the town of Trostsyanets, some 400km east of capital Kyiv Source: Efrem Lukatsky via PA Images

#ABRAMOVICH: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and at least two Ukrainian peace negotiators are reported to have suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning following a meeting in Kyiv earlier this month.

#OSCARS: The Oscars were thrown into chaos overnight after Will Smith stormed the stage and hit Chris Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

#COURT: German tennis star Boris Becker has told a jury that bad publicity damaged his personal brand, meaning he could not earn enough money to pay off his debts.

PARTING SHOT

Irish artist Niall O’Loughlin is auctioning a painting of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to raise money for the Irish Red Cross.

O’ Loughlin created the canvas painting of Zelenskyy, which is being auctioned at Balla Ban art gallery in Westbury Mall, Dublin, with a reserve price of €1,200.