Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A teenage boy has today admitted killing Urantsetseg Tserendorj in Dublin city centre last year.
- Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a teenager girl was left with serious injuries after being struck by a car in Dublin yesterday.
- A team of detectives have been tasked with investigating an aggravated burglary in Cork last weekend in which a man was critically injured.
- A man described as being “at the head of” the Kinahan backed crime group smuggling cocaine and cannabis into the UK hidden inside items of machinery has been jailed for 21 years.
- The rise in Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations suggest Ireland is “entering” rather than “exiting” a new stage of the pandemic, according to the head of the HSE.
- Irish Defence Forces soldiers are building a large tent village for Ukrainian refugees in Gormanstown Camp, but it is hoped that it will be used only as a last resort.
- Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has vowed not be intimidated following an overnight attack on his constituency office.
- Health insurer VHI is returning some money to customers after the number of claims in 2021 was lower than expected.
- Dublin Airport has apologised after passengers experienced long delays over the weekend with some of them missing their flights as a result.
INTERNATIONAL
#ABRAMOVICH: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and at least two Ukrainian peace negotiators are reported to have suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning following a meeting in Kyiv earlier this month.
#OSCARS: The Oscars were thrown into chaos overnight after Will Smith stormed the stage and hit Chris Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
#COURT: German tennis star Boris Becker has told a jury that bad publicity damaged his personal brand, meaning he could not earn enough money to pay off his debts.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
Irish artist Niall O’Loughlin is auctioning a painting of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to raise money for the Irish Red Cross.
O’ Loughlin created the canvas painting of Zelenskyy, which is being auctioned at Balla Ban art gallery in Westbury Mall, Dublin, with a reserve price of €1,200.
My tribute to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. My plan is to sell this original painting with all proceeds going to the @irishredcross . This will be on display shortly in the @ballabanartgallery in Dublin #ukraine #ukrainewar #slavaukraini @zelenskiy_official pic.twitter.com/kIyRLFuwKh— Niall O'Loughlin Artist (@nialloloughlin) March 9, 2022
COMMENTS