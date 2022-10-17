Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#UKRAINE: Hundreds of Ukrainian towns have been cut off from electricity by Russian attacks against critical infrastructure and deadly kamikaze drone strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine has said.
#MINI BUDGET: New UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has rolled back almost all of the tax measures within the UK Government’s mini-budget three weeks ago.
#IRAN: Iran has vowed an “immediate” response to the EU as it prepares new sanctions on the Islamic republic after over a month of protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death.
#NURSE: A tearful mother begged medics “Please don’t let my baby die,” as they tried to resuscitate him, the UK trial of alleged killer nurse Lucy Letby has heard.
Fancy a mathematics challenge?
It’s Day 3 of Maths Week, as is our annual tradition, we’re setting our readers some puzzles.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS