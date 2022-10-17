Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 17 October 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 17 Oct 2022, 9:00 PM
A Just Stop Oil protester stands with his hand glued next to the soup-covered outside a UK Government Department entrance sign in London
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

4443 Helen McEntee Minister for Justice Helen McEntee announcing the grant allocations totalling €2 million to community safety projects under the Community Safety Innovation Fund Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

  • Jonathan Dowdall has been jailed by the Special Criminal Court for four years for facilitating the Hutch gang in the notorious murder of Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne.
  • A clean-up operation is now “in full swing” after torrential rainfall caused widespread flooding and traffic disruption in Cork City yesterday
  • A plan to bring in a ban on evictions will be time-limited and will have to avoid unintended consequences that could see more landlords leaving the market, the housing minister has said.
  • Stephen Silver was “out of touch with reality” in the hours after the shooting of Detective Garda Colm Horkan, a doctor has told the Central Criminal Court.
  • A woman in her 70s has died following a house fire in Co Roscommon.
  • The Stormont Assembly should be restored while negotiations continue to resolve issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.
  • A man has been arrested after a man died following a machete attack in Co Tyrone. 
  • All available appointments for the monkeypox vaccine have been booked, just hours after the online registration system went live. 
  • A man who raped his ex-partner after threatening to cut her fingers off with garden secateurs has been jailed for ten years.

INTERNATIONAL

london-england-uk-17th-oct-2022-a-protester-stands-with-his-hand-glued-next-to-the-soup-covered-beis-entrance-sign-just-stop-oil-threw-soup-and-glued-themselves-outside-beis-department-for-busi A Just Stop Oil protester stands with his hand glued next to the soup-covered outside a UK Government Department entrance sign in London Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE: Hundreds of Ukrainian towns have been cut off from electricity by Russian attacks against critical infrastructure and deadly kamikaze drone strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine has said.

#MINI BUDGET: New UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has rolled back almost all of the tax measures within the UK Government’s mini-budget three weeks ago.

#IRAN: Iran has vowed an “immediate” response to the EU as it prepares new sanctions on the Islamic republic after over a month of protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death.

#NURSE: A tearful mother begged medics “Please don’t let my baby die,” as they tried to resuscitate him, the UK trial of alleged killer nurse Lucy Letby has heard.

PARTING SHOT

Fancy a mathematics challenge?

It’s Day 3 of Maths Week, as is our annual tradition, we’re setting our readers some puzzles. 

About the author:

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

