Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee announcing the grant allocations totalling €2 million to community safety projects under the Community Safety Innovation Fund Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A Just Stop Oil protester stands with his hand glued next to the soup-covered outside a UK Government Department entrance sign in London Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE: Hundreds of Ukrainian towns have been cut off from electricity by Russian attacks against critical infrastructure and deadly kamikaze drone strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine has said.

#MINI BUDGET: New UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has rolled back almost all of the tax measures within the UK Government’s mini-budget three weeks ago.

#IRAN: Iran has vowed an “immediate” response to the EU as it prepares new sanctions on the Islamic republic after over a month of protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death.

#NURSE: A tearful mother begged medics “Please don’t let my baby die,” as they tried to resuscitate him, the UK trial of alleged killer nurse Lucy Letby has heard.

PARTING SHOT

Fancy a mathematics challenge?

It’s Day 3 of Maths Week, as is our annual tradition, we’re setting our readers some puzzles.