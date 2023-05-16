Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie A walker heading towards sheep and Hawthorn trees in bloom on the Curragh Plains in County Kildare. Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Firefighters put out fire caused by fragments of a Russian rocket after it was shot down by air defense system during the night Russian rocket attack in Kyiv. Alamy Stock Photo

#REYKJAVIK Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for additional fighter jets, as he thanked the Council of Europe initiating a “register of damages” for those harmed by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

#BIRD FLU The UK Health Security Agency said bird flu was detected in two poultry workers in England, though there are no signs of human-to-human transmission.

#LAWSUIT A woman who says she worked for former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani during his stint as Donald Trump’s personal lawyer alleges in court papers that Giuliani coerced her into sex and owes her nearly $2.0 million in unpaid wages.

#JEFFREY EPSTEIN The government of the US Virgin Islands has told a federal judge in New York that it cannot find Elon Musk to serve him with a subpoena.

PARTING SHOT

Crowds welcomed Eurovision winner Loreen home in Stockholm today after she claimed victory for Sweden in the song contest last Saturday with her song Tattoo.

Alamy Stock Photo Eurovision Song Contest winner Loreen of Sweden arrives at Arlanda Airport outside Stockholm carrying the contest's trophy. Alamy Stock Photo

According to the Press Association, the singer told reporters at Arlanda Airport that she was “so incredibly happy” and felt proud to be only the second person to win the contest twice.

“On the plane home, I had my first burst of joy and looked out at the sky. I am so incredibly happy about this. I am so proud that Sweden sent me,” she said.

Loreen previously won in 2012 in Baku, Azerbaijan, with her song Euphoria.

Alamy Stock Photo Eurovision Song Contest winner Loreen on stage to celebrate with fans in Kungstradgarden park in Stockholm, Sweden. Alamy Stock Photo

Until this week, the only person to have won Eurovision twice was Ireland’s Johnny Logan.

Sweden’s latest victory was the country’s seventh, matching Ireland’s record.