Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 6 July 2023 Dublin: 18°C
# Evening wrap
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
924
2
45 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s headlines.

IRELAND

245Recruitment Poster Sam Boal A recruitment poster seen in Dublin today. Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

featureimage Victoria Jones / PA A girl was killed in the incident at a school in Wimbledon, south-west London Victoria Jones / PA / PA

#WIMBLEDON: A girl died and a woman in her 40s was on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a car crashed into a girls’ prep school building in Wimbledon, south London.

#ZAPORIZHZHIA Ukraine has said that “tension” around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is “decreasing”, but local authorities say they are preparing for the “worst” as fears of sabotage mount.

#FRANCE RIOTS President Emmanual Macron called for order and calm – and efforts to address the roots of several days of unrest around France sparked by the police killing of a 17-year-old boy

PARTING SHOT

What does Ireland’s ‘unprecedented’ marine heatwave tell us about our climate? That’s a question tackled by the latest Explainer podcast.

Water temperatures around Ireland – in particular off the northwest coast – were between four and five degrees higher than normal. Temperatures continue to be far higher than normal for this time of the year.

Presenter Laura Byrne is joined on this week’s episode by Lauren Boland, reporter with The Journal and author of our climate newsletter Temperature Check, and Dr Gerard McCarthy, oceanographer working with Maynooth University’s ICARUS climate unit.

You can listen here.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     