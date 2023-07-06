Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s headlines.
#WIMBLEDON: A girl died and a woman in her 40s was on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a car crashed into a girls’ prep school building in Wimbledon, south London.
#ZAPORIZHZHIA Ukraine has said that “tension” around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is “decreasing”, but local authorities say they are preparing for the “worst” as fears of sabotage mount.
#FRANCE RIOTS President Emmanual Macron called for order and calm – and efforts to address the roots of several days of unrest around France sparked by the police killing of a 17-year-old boy.
What does Ireland’s ‘unprecedented’ marine heatwave tell us about our climate? That’s a question tackled by the latest Explainer podcast.
Water temperatures around Ireland – in particular off the northwest coast – were between four and five degrees higher than normal. Temperatures continue to be far higher than normal for this time of the year.
Presenter Laura Byrne is joined on this week’s episode by Lauren Boland, reporter with The Journal and author of our climate newsletter Temperature Check, and Dr Gerard McCarthy, oceanographer working with Maynooth University’s ICARUS climate unit.
