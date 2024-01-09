Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí are investigating after fourteen people, including two children, were discovered in a refrigerated trailer at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford.
- The London coroner’s office confirmed that Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor died of natural causes.
- The Department of Housing confirmed that a man whose body was found this morning by gardaí on St Andrew’s Street in Dublin 2 was sleeping rough.
- Around 500 refugees from Ukraine are arriving into Ireland per week, Cabinet was told today.
- Temperatures are expected to plummet to -3 degrees tonight, with a cold weather advisory extended until 9am on Saturday.
- Multiple people were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a premises in Buncrana, Co Donegal in the early hours of this morning.
- A man needed upwards of 50 stitches and staples after suffering what gardaí believe was an apparent machete attack in Dublin city centre yesterday.
- Opposition parties called on the government to join South Africa’s genocide filing against Israel at the United Nations’ International Court of Justice.
INTERNATIONAL
#GAZA US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Israel has agreed on a plan for a UN mission to assess the situation in war-torn northern Gaza to enable the safe return of displaced Palestinians.
#TRUMP A panel of US appeals court judges appeared deeply sceptical today of Donald Trump’s claim that as a former US president, he should be immune from prosecution on charges that he conspired to overturn the 2020 election.
#PRISON ESCAPE Ecuador has been rocked by a series of attacks, including explosions and the abduction of several police officers, after the government imposed a state of emergency in the wake of the apparent escape of a powerful gang leader from prison.
#CLIMATE CRISIS 2023 was the hottest year of modern records as temperatures continue to rise towards a crucial threshold.
#ANIMAL RIGHTS South Korea’s parliament passed a bill banning breeding, slaughtering and selling dogs for their meat, a traditional practice that activists have long called an embarrassment for the country.
PARTING SHOT
The US will have to wait just a little bit longer to put a man on the moon for the first time in over 50 years.
Astrobotic Technology, which launched its spacecraft yesterday, has abandoned its mission after the lander began losing fuel soon after yesterday’s launch.
The spacecraft also encountered problems keeping its solar panel pointing towards the sun and generating solar power.
“Given the propellant leak, there is, unfortunately, no chance of a soft landing on the moon,” Astrobotic said in a statement.
Astrobotic had been targeting a lunar landing on February 23 after a roundabout, fuel-efficient flight to the moon.
