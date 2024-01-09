Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

High waves come into the bay of Dublin on a windy day in the capital. Leon Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leon Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Former President Donald Trump speaking to the media at a Washington hotel after attending a hearing before the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals at the federal courthouse in Washington. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Israel has agreed on a plan for a UN mission to assess the situation in war-torn northern Gaza to enable the safe return of displaced Palestinians.

#TRUMP A panel of US appeals court judges appeared deeply sceptical today of Donald Trump’s claim that as a former US president, he should be immune from prosecution on charges that he conspired to overturn the 2020 election.

#PRISON ESCAPE Ecuador has been rocked by a series of attacks, including explosions and the abduction of several police officers, after the government imposed a state of emergency in the wake of the apparent escape of a powerful gang leader from prison.

Advertisement

#CLIMATE CRISIS 2023 was the hottest year of modern records as temperatures continue to rise towards a crucial threshold.

#ANIMAL RIGHTS South Korea’s parliament passed a bill banning breeding, slaughtering and selling dogs for their meat, a traditional practice that activists have long called an embarrassment for the country.

PARTING SHOT

The US will have to wait just a little bit longer to put a man on the moon for the first time in over 50 years.

A United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket carrying the Astrobotic Peregrine lunar lander lifting off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station yesterday. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Astrobotic Technology, which launched its spacecraft yesterday, has abandoned its mission after the lander began losing fuel soon after yesterday’s launch.

The spacecraft also encountered problems keeping its solar panel pointing towards the sun and generating solar power.

“Given the propellant leak, there is, unfortunately, no chance of a soft landing on the moon,” Astrobotic said in a statement.

Astrobotic had been targeting a lunar landing on February 23 after a roundabout, fuel-efficient flight to the moon.