Here's What Happened Today: Bank Holiday Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you all the day’s top stories.

IRELAND

Women march from Dublin city centre to St Brigid's Well in Clondalkin to mark the Bank Holiday. Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A view of homes burnt during forest fires that blazed through the El Olivar neighborhood in Vina del Mar, Chile. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#UK Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer.

#GAZA US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia to kick off his latest regional crisis trip aimed at securing a new truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

#CHILE At least 122 people were killed in wildfires in central Chile.

#TENSIONS Iran said it “will not hesitate” to respond in the event of US attacks on its territory after the White House declined to say whether strikes on Iran were ruled out.

PARTING SHOT

The 66th annual Grammy Awards took place last night.

The ceremony saw Taylor Swift make history by becoming the first person to win album of the year at the awards four times.

Female musicians dominated in the major categories at the event, with US singer Billie Eilish taking home song of the year for her Barbie hit What Was I Made For?, and pop star Miley Cyrus landed record of the year for her viral summer sensation Flowers.

Irish artists Sinéad O’Connor and Shane McGowan, who both passed away last year, were honoured during the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment.

During the segment, Annie Lennox performed a rendition of Nothing Compares 2 U.

Annie Lennox pays tribute to Sinéad O'Connor during the 66th annual Grammy Awards. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo