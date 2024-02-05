Here's What Happened Today: Bank Holiday Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you all the day’s top stories.
IRELAND
- Eleven people were arrested after an anti-immigration protest and a counter-protest took place in Dublin city centre.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he is “confident” the newly-formed Stormont Executive “is here to last” after he held talks with the Stormont leaders in Belfast.
- One man remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder in the investigation into the death of Kieran Quilligan in Cork.
- The Minister for Finance announced that the interest rate on warehoused tax debt has been reduced to 0%.
- Gardaí said that a technical examination of the scene will guide the investigation into a fire in a vacant nursing home where anti-migrant protests had recently taken place.
- The HSE asked the public to consider all care options before presenting at emergency departments following an “extremely busy” weekend.
- Dogs Trust Ireland has received more than 400 surrender requests for dogs since Christmas Day.
- Three fishermen were rescued after their boat got into difficulty off the coast of Co Cork in the early hours of yesterday morning.
- The Labour Party criticised the roll-out of an expansion of GP visit cards after it was revealed that just 3.5% of people deemed eligible as part of the expansion have availed of the scheme to date.
- Three Irish restaurants were awarded new Michelin Stars, while another received its second Michelin Star a year after being awarded its first.
INTERNATIONAL
#UK Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer.
#GAZA US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia to kick off his latest regional crisis trip aimed at securing a new truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
#CHILE At least 122 people were killed in wildfires in central Chile.
#TENSIONS Iran said it “will not hesitate” to respond in the event of US attacks on its territory after the White House declined to say whether strikes on Iran were ruled out.
PARTING SHOT
The 66th annual Grammy Awards took place last night.
The ceremony saw Taylor Swift make history by becoming the first person to win album of the year at the awards four times.
Female musicians dominated in the major categories at the event, with US singer Billie Eilish taking home song of the year for her Barbie hit What Was I Made For?, and pop star Miley Cyrus landed record of the year for her viral summer sensation Flowers.
Irish artists Sinéad O’Connor and Shane McGowan, who both passed away last year, were honoured during the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment.
During the segment, Annie Lennox performed a rendition of Nothing Compares 2 U.
