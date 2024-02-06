Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you all the day’s top stories.

IRELAND

John Bruton outside the RDS for the Fine Gael ard fheis in Dublin in 1999. The former Taoiseach has died at the age of 76. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Israeli soldiers drive near the border with the Gaza Strip, as seen in southern Israel. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#TRUMP A US appeals court ruled that Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution as a former president and can face prosecution on charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election.

#GAZA The Prime Minister of Qatar said that Hamas’s response to a proposed new truce to free hostages in return for pausing the conflict in Gaza is “positive”.

#RWANDA PLAN British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a £1,000 bet with Piers Morgan that flights with refugees would depart for Rwanda before the next UK general election.

#CLIMATE ACTION The EU Commission announced a proposal for a new climate target to try to keep the bloc on track to reach net-zero emissions by the middle of the century.

#EU DIRECTIVE The European Union reached an agreement on the long-awaited directive to combat violence against women.

PARTING SHOT

The Corrs are returning to the stage later this year.

The band announced that they will play eight shows in Ireland and the UK in November as part of their ‘Talk On Corners’ tour.

The tour will kick off at Belfast’s SSE Arena on 8 November before the band head to Dublin to play the 3Arena on 9 November.

On that note, we’ll leave you with one of their biggest hits.