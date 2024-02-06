Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you all the day’s top stories.
IRELAND
- Tributes poured in for former Taoiseach John Bruton, who died at the age of 76.
- Two men appeared before Cork District Court charged with the murder of 47-year-old Kieran Quilligan.
- Gardaí are investigating the suspicious discovery of the body of a 61-year-old man at a house in Macroom, Co Cork.
- A 61-year-old man was charged with the arson of a Luas tram on O’Connell Street during the Dublin riots last November.
- Tax receipts in January amounted to €7.8 billion.
- The CEO of Tusla said it is struggling to recruit and retain social workers amid a large increase in the number of child protection and welfare referrals sent to the agency.
- Uisce Éireann announced that it is recruiting for 700 new jobs nationwide.
- A coalition of civil society organisations launched their campaign calling for a Yes Yes vote in the upcoming family and care referendums.
- A survey of parents suggests that nearly one in three are worried that their child may be groomed online.
- Ryanair “sincerely and unreservedly apologised” before the High Court to a quantity surveyor who claimed that he had been wrongly banned from flying with the airline.
INTERNATIONAL
#TRUMP A US appeals court ruled that Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution as a former president and can face prosecution on charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election.
#GAZA The Prime Minister of Qatar said that Hamas’s response to a proposed new truce to free hostages in return for pausing the conflict in Gaza is “positive”.
#RWANDA PLAN British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a £1,000 bet with Piers Morgan that flights with refugees would depart for Rwanda before the next UK general election.
#CLIMATE ACTION The EU Commission announced a proposal for a new climate target to try to keep the bloc on track to reach net-zero emissions by the middle of the century.
#EU DIRECTIVE The European Union reached an agreement on the long-awaited directive to combat violence against women.
PARTING SHOT
The Corrs are returning to the stage later this year.
The band announced that they will play eight shows in Ireland and the UK in November as part of their ‘Talk On Corners’ tour.
The tour will kick off at Belfast’s SSE Arena on 8 November before the band head to Dublin to play the 3Arena on 9 November.
On that note, we’ll leave you with one of their biggest hits.
