Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

IRELAND
- A man was remanded in custody after gardaí charged him with murdering his father, who was found dead in his Dublin home earlier this week.
- The charges against an Irish-Iraqi man being held in Iraq have been dropped, but authorities have retained his passport, according to the man’s family.
- President Michael D Higgins was taken to hospital after reportedly feeling unwell this evening.
- Staff working in The Body Shop stores closed their doors “for the last time in Ireland” yesterday, after learning in a Zoom call that the Irish branch of the business is going into liquidation.
- Tributes were paid after a 10-year-old boy died yesterday from injuries sustained from being struck by a van in Co Clare last weekend.
- Ireland was ordered by the European Court of Justice to pay a lump sum of €2.5 million for failing to transpose an EU directive regarding the provision of audiovisual media services.
- The Dáil heard that misinformation about the violent sexual assault of a young girl at a hotel in Kildare was “a disgusting lie [that] was spread on social media by far-right agitators”.
- The funeral of Ann Delaney, a homeless woman who died in Dublin’s city centre, took place in Co Laois.
- Higher Education Minister Simon Harris announced that he will amend legislation to crack down on the practice of forcing students to take leases longer than their term times.
- The oldest woman in Ireland, Bridget Tierney, has died at the age of 108.
INTERNATIONAL
#GAZA CITY More than 100 people were shot dead after a crowd rushed towards aid trucks in Gaza, the region’s health ministry has said.
#GOLAN HEIGHTS Today was a landmark for the Irish Defence Forces soldiers as they received their United Nations service medals at an early morning ceremony in Camp Faouar.
#FIT AS A FIDDLE US President Joe Biden “continues to be fit for duty”, his doctor wrote after conducting an annual medical examination that is being closely watched as the 81-year-old remains committed to seeking re-election in November.
#RIP Dave Myers, one half of cooking duo The Hairy Bikers, has died at the age of 66.
PARTING SHOT
The Naked Gun is getting a reboot – and an Irish actor has been confirmed for the starring role.
Liam Neeson will be playing the deadpan Frank Drebin, popularised by the late Leslie Nielsen.
Variety is reporting that the reboot, which is being produced by Family Guy creator Seth McFarlane, will be released on 18 July 2025.
