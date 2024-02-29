Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ireland's Bundee Aki signs autographs following a training session at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinians walk through the destruction from the Israeli offensive in Jabaliya refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA CITY More than 100 people were shot dead after a crowd rushed towards aid trucks in Gaza, the region’s health ministry has said.

#GOLAN HEIGHTS Today was a landmark for the Irish Defence Forces soldiers as they received their United Nations service medals at an early morning ceremony in Camp Faouar.

#FIT AS A FIDDLE US President Joe Biden “continues to be fit for duty”, his doctor wrote after conducting an annual medical examination that is being closely watched as the 81-year-old remains committed to seeking re-election in November.

#RIP Dave Myers, one half of cooking duo The Hairy Bikers, has died at the age of 66.

PARTING SHOT

The Naked Gun is getting a reboot – and an Irish actor has been confirmed for the starring role.

Liam Neeson will be playing the deadpan Frank Drebin, popularised by the late Leslie Nielsen.

Variety is reporting that the reboot, which is being produced by Family Guy creator Seth McFarlane, will be released on 18 July 2025.