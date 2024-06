NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dublin hurler Ronan Hayes was named an official Ambassador for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) Ireland. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Women lay flowers at a makeshift memorial in front of the Holy Assumption Cathedral after an attack by militants in Makhachkala, republic of Dagestan, Russia. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#TERRORISM: Three days of mourning began in Russia’s southern Republic of Dagestan after 15 officers and four civilians were killed when gunmen launched a series of attacks against churches and synagogues.

#CHILD K: Convicted child murderer Lucy Letby told a British court she is “not the sort of person that kills babies” and she was “not guilty of what I was found guilty of”.

#HAJJ: Saudi Arabia said more than 1,300 people died during the hajj pilgrimage which took place during intense heat, and that most of the deceased did not have official permits.

#GAZA: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would only be willing to agree to a “partial” ceasefire deal that would not end the current conflict in Gaza.

PARTING SHOT

If you heard loud music in Dublin last night, it was probably Rammstein.

German metal legends Rammstein (@RSprachrohr) brought the heat with their phenomenal live show to Dublin's @TheRDS tonight.

☀️ https://t.co/DRK0a3VPqG pic.twitter.com/gAQuZMQzoq — Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) June 23, 2024

The German heavy metal band played in Dublin’s RDS last night – and could apparently be heard for miles across the city.

Dublin City Council’s Air and Noise monitor shows a significant spike in noise measured at 10pm. The monitor shows a peak of 63.77 decibels at 10:15pm – having been only 48.13 decibels at 9:40pm.