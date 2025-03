NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fire fighting helicopters taking part in a multi-agency exercise simulating a wildfire scenario near Turlough Hill in the Wicklow Mountains National Park. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

French President Emmanuel Macron greeting his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of a working dinner in Paris. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#IRISH PEACEKEEPERS: An Israeli surveillance drone circled above Camp Shamrock in the hills of South Lebanon as Tánaiste Simon Harris toured the facility and met with Irish peacekeepers.

#THE GROUP CHAT: The Atlantic magazine published the entire text of a chat group among top US national security officials laying out plans of an imminent attack on Yemen that was mistakenly shared with a journalist.

#FRANCE: A woman accusing French actor Gerard Depardieu of sexual assault told a landmark trial in Paris that he groped her buttocks and her breasts several times in three separate incidents on a film set.

Advertisement

#JAIR BOLSONARO: Brazil’s supreme court ordered far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro to stand trial on charges of plotting a coup after losing elections in 2022.

PARTING SHOT

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Spice bag, the takeaway delicacy so beloved throughout Ireland, has also been added to the Oxford English Dictionary.

Eight Irish-English words are among 600 new words, phrases and senses to be added to the latest update of the OED.

You can find out what the other words are here.