IRELAND

Last night a gorse fire raged across the Mourne Mountains. Alamy Alamy

INTERNATIONAL

Pope Francis greets the faithful at the end of a Holy mass on the jubilee of the sick and the health workers in St. Peter's Square today. Alamy Alamy

#TENNESSEE: Two children are among 16 people dead after severe storms and flooding hit the US.

#ISRAEL: Two UK MPs were detained by Israeli authorities over plans to ‘spread anti-Israel hatred’

#TARIFFS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to travel to Washington to meet with Donald Trump tomorrow to discuss issues including tariffs and the “Iranian threat”.

#VATICAN: Pope Francis made a surprise appearance in the Vatican today as he mingled with crowds at St. Peter’s Square just two weeks after leaving hospital.

PARTING SHOT

Holy Family National School Robbie Reynolds Robbie Reynolds

Eabha Buckley, Diarmuid Horan, Conor McCarty and Kayleigh White from Holy Family National School in Kerry were crowned the Under 11 national champions at today’s Credit Union Schools Quiz.

This year’s quiz saw over 25,000 pupils from across the island of Ireland take part in local, regional and national rounds with 88 teams competing in the grand final.

This year’s competition was hosted by TikTok star John Sharpson (Múinteoir John).