Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- One further death and 11 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
- Quarantine measures for arrivals to Ireland are set to remain as ministers have put the travel “green list” on hold beyond 9 July.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin has backed his agriculture minister Barry Cowen after it emerged the TD had served a drink-driving ban.
- A man was arrested after shots were fired at gardaí in Cork.
- Here’s the health experts’ advice for Phase Three socialising.
- The weather was grim today and is set to remain so.
- At no cost, Princes Street has led the post-Covid revival in Cork city.
- Here’s how the Orange Order is celebrating a socially-distanced 12 July.
- Three men were due to appear in court over violence and criminal damage in Mullingar.
- The FAI has confirmed it is seeking more financial support from the government.
INTERNATIONAL
#INDEPENDENCE DAY: US President Donald Trump attacked protesters and “cancel culture” in a speech at Mount Rushmore.
#BACK AGAIN: Pubs and barbers re-opened today on England’s “super Saturday”.
#EPSTEIN: A friend of Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed she will “never” say anything about Prince Andrew to investigators.
PARTING SHOT
Boxing has been under the spotlight in a negative way in recent weeks, due to Daniel Kinahan’s links to the recently-announced clash between heavyweights Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.
On the42.ie today, the ever-insightful Gavan Casey takes a look at how so many boxing figures take the moral high ground when it comes to the sanctity of human life – until doing so might inconvenience them personally.
