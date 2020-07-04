This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 4 July, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Sean Murray Saturday 4 Jul 2020, 7:50 PM
34 minutes ago 2,011 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5141441

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

2392 Henry Street Shoppers took to the streets on Dublin's Henry Street today. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

trump-rushmore President Donald Trump watches a flyover by the U.S. Navy Blue Angles at Mount Rushmore National Memorial Source: Alex Brandon/PA Images

#INDEPENDENCE DAY: US President Donald Trump attacked protesters and “cancel culture” in a speech at Mount Rushmore

#BACK AGAIN: Pubs and barbers re-opened today on England’s “super Saturday”

#EPSTEIN: A friend of Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed she will “never” say anything about Prince Andrew to investigators

PARTING SHOT

Boxing has been under the spotlight in a negative way in recent weeks, due to Daniel Kinahan’s links to the recently-announced clash between heavyweights Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

On the42.ie today, the ever-insightful Gavan Casey takes a look at how so many boxing figures take the moral high ground when it comes to the sanctity of human life – until doing so might inconvenience them personally

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice.
     

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

