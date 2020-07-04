Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Shoppers took to the streets on Dublin's Henry Street today. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

President Donald Trump watches a flyover by the U.S. Navy Blue Angles at Mount Rushmore National Memorial Source: Alex Brandon/PA Images

#INDEPENDENCE DAY: US President Donald Trump attacked protesters and “cancel culture” in a speech at Mount Rushmore.

#BACK AGAIN: Pubs and barbers re-opened today on England’s “super Saturday”.

#EPSTEIN: A friend of Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed she will “never” say anything about Prince Andrew to investigators.

PARTING SHOT

Boxing has been under the spotlight in a negative way in recent weeks, due to Daniel Kinahan’s links to the recently-announced clash between heavyweights Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

On the42.ie today, the ever-insightful Gavan Casey takes a look at how so many boxing figures take the moral high ground when it comes to the sanctity of human life – until doing so might inconvenience them personally.