Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A Dublin secondary school is to close for two weeks after a pupil was confirmed to be the first case of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.
- After the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, here’s what you need to know.
- A teenage passenger was killed as a car crashed into a wall in Galway.
- Sinn Féin has surged since the general election to a commanding 15-point poll lead.
- The Department of Housing has “utterly rejected” criticism of homeless figures amid claims of “pre-election manipulation”.
- A Fianna Fáil senator has said it’s time for Micheál Martin to stand down as leader.
- Olivia suffered from drug addiction for 30 years, but G affected her like no other.
- A decision on St Patrick’s Festival is expected this week, Tourism Ireland’s chief has said.
- Mary Lou McDonald is hoping to ride the crest of a wave of support all the way to the US this Patrick’s Day.
INTERNATIONAL
#CORONAVIRUS: France cancelled mass gatherings as Australia reported its first death from Covid-19.
#IDLIB: At least 13,000 migrants and refugees gathered at the Greek border as fighting escalates in Syria.
#COMEBACK KID: Joe Biden secured a big win in South Carolina to vault back into the White House race.
PARTING SHOT
Was yesterday the day German football changed forever?
In bizarre scenes, Bayern Munich players and staff tried to plead with fans to stop a protest against the opposing team’s chairman.
Bayern were six-nil up at the time. After the game was suspended for a period, both sides agreed to play out the remaining ten minutes of the game by passing the ball around and not competing.
