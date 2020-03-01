Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Natalie Ní Chasaide performing at The Gathering Irish Traditional music and dancing Festival at the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney Source: Valerie O'Sullivan

INTERNATIONAL

Men wade through water in a flooded house in the village of East Cowick, Yorkshire. Source: Owen Humphreys/PA Images

#CORONAVIRUS: France cancelled mass gatherings as Australia reported its first death from Covid-19.

#IDLIB: At least 13,000 migrants and refugees gathered at the Greek border as fighting escalates in Syria.

#COMEBACK KID: Joe Biden secured a big win in South Carolina to vault back into the White House race.

PARTING SHOT

Was yesterday the day German football changed forever?

In bizarre scenes, Bayern Munich players and staff tried to plead with fans to stop a protest against the opposing team’s chairman.

Bayern were six-nil up at the time. After the game was suspended for a period, both sides agreed to play out the remaining ten minutes of the game by passing the ball around and not competing.