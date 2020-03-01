This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 1 March, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made headlines today.

By Sean Murray Sunday 1 Mar 2020, 7:50 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Gathering Irish Trad Fest3 Natalie Ní Chasaide performing at The Gathering Irish Traditional music and dancing Festival at the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney Source: Valerie O'Sullivan

INTERNATIONAL

spring-weather-mar-1st-2020 Men wade through water in a flooded house in the village of East Cowick, Yorkshire. Source: Owen Humphreys/PA Images

#CORONAVIRUS: France cancelled mass gatherings as Australia reported its first death from Covid-19.

#IDLIB: At least 13,000 migrants and refugees gathered at the Greek border as fighting escalates in Syria.

#COMEBACK KID: Joe Biden secured a big win in South Carolina to vault back into the White House race.

PARTING SHOT

Was yesterday the day German football changed forever?

In bizarre scenes, Bayern Munich players and staff tried to plead with fans to stop a protest against the opposing team’s chairman. 

Bayern were six-nil up at the time. After the game was suspended for a period, both sides agreed to play out the remaining ten minutes of the game by passing the ball around and not competing. 

