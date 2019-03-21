Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People in St Stephen's Green, Dublin today during the mild weather Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks with the media as she arrives for an EU summit in Brussels Source: AP/PA Images

#BREXIT: Some Labour MPs in the UK have warned that Theresa May’s speech last night could incite hatred against members of parliament.

#DR EVIL: A tattooist known as ‘Dr Evil’ has been jailed for 40 months for carrying out procedures such as ear and nipple removals and tongue splitting.

#FACEBOOK: Facebook has admitted that millions of passwords were stored in plain text on its internal servers, leaving them readable by the company’s employees.

#TRUMP: US President Donald Trump announced today that the United States should acknowledge Israeli sovereignty over the hotly contested Golan Heights territory.

PARTING SHOT

You may have noticed some people showing off their odd socks on social media or in the office today, and wondered what it was all about.

Well, socks are to mark World Down Syndrome Day today, for the reason that they look a bit like chromosomes, and people with Down syndrome have an extra chromosome (making 47 altogether).

