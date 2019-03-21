Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar warned against a “rolling cliff edge” situation as EU leaders met for a crunch summit ahead of the scheduled Brexit date of 29 March.
- A member of the Hutch family has been jailed for breaking into the Offices of the Revenue Commissioners and assaulting a man who tried to prevent him leaving.
- Gardaí in Cork are investigating after a man in his 70s was seriously injured in an assault in a car park in the early hours of this morning.
- Footballer Declan Rice has been forced to issue an apology after old social media comments appearing to support the IRA surfaced.
- The plan to open a Direct Provision centre at a disused hotel in Rooskey, Co Leitrim has been scrapped.
- Police in Tyrone are again appealing for witnesses to come forward following the deaths of three teenagers at a St Patrick’s Day disco in Cookstown.
- Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old missing from Galway.
- The Broadcasting Regulator has rejected three complaints over programmes broadcast on Virgin Media Television in the run up to last year’s referendum.
INTERNATIONAL
#BREXIT: Some Labour MPs in the UK have warned that Theresa May’s speech last night could incite hatred against members of parliament.
#DR EVIL: A tattooist known as ‘Dr Evil’ has been jailed for 40 months for carrying out procedures such as ear and nipple removals and tongue splitting.
#FACEBOOK: Facebook has admitted that millions of passwords were stored in plain text on its internal servers, leaving them readable by the company’s employees.
#TRUMP: US President Donald Trump announced today that the United States should acknowledge Israeli sovereignty over the hotly contested Golan Heights territory.
PARTING SHOT
You may have noticed some people showing off their odd socks on social media or in the office today, and wondered what it was all about.
Well, socks are to mark World Down Syndrome Day today, for the reason that they look a bit like chromosomes, and people with Down syndrome have an extra chromosome (making 47 altogether).
