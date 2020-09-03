This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 3 September 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

A new scheme for the hospitality industry, 95 more cases of Covid-19, and the WHO launches a panel to review its handling of the pandemic…

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 3 Sep 2020, 9:05 PM
1 hour ago 5,695 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5195031
Minister of State Niall Collins with students Emaan Khan and Laura McCauley as Enactus DCU, who will compete with other social entrepreneurs at this year’s Enactus World Cup
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Minister of State Niall Collins with students Emaan Khan and Laura McCauley as Enactus DCU, who will compete with other social entrepreneurs at this year’s Enactus World Cup
Minister of State Niall Collins with students Emaan Khan and Laura McCauley as Enactus DCU, who will compete with other social entrepreneurs at this year’s Enactus World Cup
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND 

NO FEE Enactus 04 Minister of State Niall Collins with students Emaan Khan and Laura McCauley as Enactus DCU, who will compete with other social entrepreneurs at this year’s Enactus World Cup Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • A new tax credit scheme aimed at encouraging people to spend money in the hospitality sector was launched by the Government.
  • A further 95 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
  • The Taoiseach said ‘wet pubs’ would soon receive guidelines around how to reopen.
  • The Central Criminal Court heard claims that a teenager who admits to fatally stabbing 18-year-old Azzam Raguragui told him “you don’t know who stabbed you” before running away.
  • The fiancee of Brazilian delivery cyclist Thiago Cortes said it was “amazing to see how much love” there has been for him following his tragic death.
  • The Children’s Hospital in Tallaght in Dublin reopened this morning.
  • Maynooth University confirmed it was the victim of a widespread cyber hack in which data pertaining to students and alumni was stolen.
  • The HSE called on the public to apply for testing, swabbing and contact tracing positions over the coming weeks.
  • Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly extended funding to the 221+ CervicalCheck support group.
  • More than a quarter of Irish children and adolescents who took part in a UNICEF survey reported that they did not have a high satisfaction with life.

INTERNATIONAL

extinction-rebellion-protests Cyclists block traffic in London during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London Source: PA

#WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION: The WHO launched an independent panel to review its co-ordination of the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

#EXTINCTION REBELLION: Climate change protesters glued themselves to the ground around the UK Parliament during a third day of disruption in central London.

#UK: A convicted sex offender was found guilty of murdering two women whose bodies were found stuffed inside a freezer in his flat.

#THE ROCK: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his family have tested positive for Covid-19 but have made a full recovery, the actor confirmed.

PARTING SHOT

The UK Government is set to appoint former Australian PM Tony Abbot as a trade envoy.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Abbot has proven a controversial figure over the years, describing abortion as “the easy way out”, suggesting men are better adapted than women to exercise authority, and saying that climate change is “probably doing good”.

Earlier, Conservative MP Matt Hancock was questioned by Sky News’ Kay Burley about Abbot’s views. It didn’t go smoothly for the Health Secretary:

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie