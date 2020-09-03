Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A new tax credit scheme aimed at encouraging people to spend money in the hospitality sector was launched by the Government.
- A further 95 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
- The Taoiseach said ‘wet pubs’ would soon receive guidelines around how to reopen.
- The Central Criminal Court heard claims that a teenager who admits to fatally stabbing 18-year-old Azzam Raguragui told him “you don’t know who stabbed you” before running away.
- The fiancee of Brazilian delivery cyclist Thiago Cortes said it was “amazing to see how much love” there has been for him following his tragic death.
- The Children’s Hospital in Tallaght in Dublin reopened this morning.
- Maynooth University confirmed it was the victim of a widespread cyber hack in which data pertaining to students and alumni was stolen.
- The HSE called on the public to apply for testing, swabbing and contact tracing positions over the coming weeks.
- Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly extended funding to the 221+ CervicalCheck support group.
- More than a quarter of Irish children and adolescents who took part in a UNICEF survey reported that they did not have a high satisfaction with life.
INTERNATIONAL
#WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION: The WHO launched an independent panel to review its co-ordination of the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
#EXTINCTION REBELLION: Climate change protesters glued themselves to the ground around the UK Parliament during a third day of disruption in central London.
#UK: A convicted sex offender was found guilty of murdering two women whose bodies were found stuffed inside a freezer in his flat.
#THE ROCK: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his family have tested positive for Covid-19 but have made a full recovery, the actor confirmed.
PARTING SHOT
The UK Government is set to appoint former Australian PM Tony Abbot as a trade envoy.
Abbot has proven a controversial figure over the years, describing abortion as “the easy way out”, suggesting men are better adapted than women to exercise authority, and saying that climate change is “probably doing good”.
Earlier, Conservative MP Matt Hancock was questioned by Sky News’ Kay Burley about Abbot’s views. It didn’t go smoothly for the Health Secretary:
“Tony Abbott is a homophobe and a misogynist”— Kay Burley (@KayBurley) September 3, 2020
Health Sec @MattHancock: “He’s also an expert on trade”#KayBurley
JM pic.twitter.com/92IFWVcDYH
