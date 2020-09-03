Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Minister of State Niall Collins with students Emaan Khan and Laura McCauley as Enactus DCU, who will compete with other social entrepreneurs at this year’s Enactus World Cup

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Cyclists block traffic in London during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London Source: PA

#WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION: The WHO launched an independent panel to review its co-ordination of the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

#EXTINCTION REBELLION: Climate change protesters glued themselves to the ground around the UK Parliament during a third day of disruption in central London.

#UK: A convicted sex offender was found guilty of murdering two women whose bodies were found stuffed inside a freezer in his flat.

#THE ROCK: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his family have tested positive for Covid-19 but have made a full recovery, the actor confirmed.

PARTING SHOT

The UK Government is set to appoint former Australian PM Tony Abbot as a trade envoy.

Abbot has proven a controversial figure over the years, describing abortion as “the easy way out”, suggesting men are better adapted than women to exercise authority, and saying that climate change is “probably doing good”.

Earlier, Conservative MP Matt Hancock was questioned by Sky News’ Kay Burley about Abbot’s views. It didn’t go smoothly for the Health Secretary: