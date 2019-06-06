This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Trump protests in Dublin, gardaí investigation into horsemeat and criticisms over Direct Provision death – it’s the Evening Fix.

By Sean Murray Thursday 6 Jun 2019, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

President Trump visit to Ireland - Day Two The Trump baby blimp is flown at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin Source: Liam McBurney/PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

D-Day 75th anniversary A Normandy veteran reacts after laying a wreath at a commemoration ceremony today Source: Neil Hall/PA Images

#LETHAL INJECTIONS: A nurse in Germany was given a life sentence for the murder of 85 patients.

#TROUBLE: A number of England football fans were arrested after crowd trouble in Portugal.

#D-DAY: Events took place to mark 75 years since the D-Day landings in Normandy.

PARTING SHOT

It’s the 75th anniversary of D-Day today, as mentioned above.

This piece on the BBC fills you in on 10 things you might not know about the landings:

“As early as 1942, the BBC launched a bogus appeal for photographs and postcards from the coast of Europe, from Norway to the Pyrenees.
“Millions of photos ended up being sent to the War Office and, with the help of the French Resistance and air reconnaissance, military bosses were able to target the best landing spots for D-Day.”

