Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The decision to bury a woman who died in Direct Provision without telling her friends has been criticised.
- Thousands turned out to attend a protest against the visit of Donald Trump to Ireland.
- Seven locations were searched by gardaí as part of a horsemeat investigation.
- Swimming at eight Dublin beaches was banned after a spill at a wastewater plant.
- Pete Taylor has initiated legal proceedings against the Garda Commissioner, as well as a number of news publications.
- Supermac’s lost its High Court bid to stop a franchisee doing up a “dated” Limerick restaurant.
- Irish Rail released a video of level crossing crashes and near-misses.
- A 46-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee.
- A judge told a convicted rapist that “nobody gets credibility from the stock they come from” as she sentenced him to 12 years in prison.
- A date has been set for a full inquest into the death of Jastine Valdez’s killer.
INTERNATIONAL
#LETHAL INJECTIONS: A nurse in Germany was given a life sentence for the murder of 85 patients.
#TROUBLE: A number of England football fans were arrested after crowd trouble in Portugal.
#D-DAY: Events took place to mark 75 years since the D-Day landings in Normandy.
PARTING SHOT
It’s the 75th anniversary of D-Day today, as mentioned above.
This piece on the BBC fills you in on 10 things you might not know about the landings:
“As early as 1942, the BBC launched a bogus appeal for photographs and postcards from the coast of Europe, from Norway to the Pyrenees.
“It was actually a way of gathering intelligence on suitable landing beaches and Normandy was settled on.
“Millions of photos ended up being sent to the War Office and, with the help of the French Resistance and air reconnaissance, military bosses were able to target the best landing spots for D-Day.”
