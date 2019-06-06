Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Trump baby blimp is flown at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin Source: Liam McBurney/PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

A Normandy veteran reacts after laying a wreath at a commemoration ceremony today Source: Neil Hall/PA Images

#LETHAL INJECTIONS: A nurse in Germany was given a life sentence for the murder of 85 patients.

#TROUBLE: A number of England football fans were arrested after crowd trouble in Portugal.

#D-DAY: Events took place to mark 75 years since the D-Day landings in Normandy.

PARTING SHOT

It’s the 75th anniversary of D-Day today, as mentioned above.

This piece on the BBC fills you in on 10 things you might not know about the landings:

“As early as 1942, the BBC launched a bogus appeal for photographs and postcards from the coast of Europe, from Norway to the Pyrenees.