Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands at Government Buildings inDublin Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Ricky Tomlinson joining people protesting over the BBC's decision to axe free TV licences for pensioners Source: Danny Lawson via PA Images

#CONTROVERSY: The Met Police is investigating comments made by comedian Jo Brand and broadcast on the BBC which suggested throwing battery acid at politicians.

#TANKERS: Suspected attacks have left two tankers in flames in the waters of the Gulf of Oman.

#EXTRADITION: UK Interior Minister Sajid Javid has certified the US request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on espionage grounds.

PARTING SHOT

US President Donald Trump has today unveiled images of a prospective redesign of Air Force One.

Trump revealed the pictures in an interview with ABC News in the Oval Office of the White House.

Check the footage out here:

