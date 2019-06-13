This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 13 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 8:50 PM
51 minutes ago 3,115 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4681723

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

1609 leo Varadkar_90573250 Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands at Government Buildings inDublin Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • A bishop has welcomed the apology of the Capuchin order in relation to comments made by one of their members which likened gay people to “infected zombies”.
  • The State has offered an “unreserved apology” over the case of a woman who died in Direct Provision and was buried without notice given to her friends.
  • Gardaí are appealing for information from the public after a cash-in-transit robbery in Westmeath this morning. 
  • In the year to April, the average cost of a residential property in Ireland was 3.1% higher than it had been at the same time 12 months ago, according to the CSO.
  • A total of 2,879 Irish women travelled to England and Wales for abortions last year.
  • Vodafone has resolved an issue which caused the network to go down for customers across the country. 
  • Gardaí are appealing for information following a shooting in Longford town last week.
  • A batch of Bandon Co-Op butter has been recalled due to the presence of listeria monocytogenes.
  • Three men have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a Limerick business park in the early hours of this morning.

INTERNATIONAL

TV licence Ricky Tomlinson joining people protesting over the BBC's decision to axe free TV licences for pensioners Source: Danny Lawson via PA Images

#CONTROVERSY: The Met Police is investigating comments made by comedian Jo Brand and broadcast on the BBC which suggested throwing battery acid at politicians. 

#TANKERS: Suspected attacks have left two tankers in flames in the waters of the Gulf of Oman.

#EXTRADITION: UK Interior Minister Sajid Javid has certified the US request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on espionage grounds.

PARTING SHOT

US President Donald Trump has today unveiled images of a prospective redesign of Air Force One.

Trump revealed the pictures in an interview with ABC News in the Oval Office of the White House.

Check the footage out here: 

(Click here if you can’t see the tweet)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie