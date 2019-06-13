Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A bishop has welcomed the apology of the Capuchin order in relation to comments made by one of their members which likened gay people to “infected zombies”.
- The State has offered an “unreserved apology” over the case of a woman who died in Direct Provision and was buried without notice given to her friends.
- Gardaí are appealing for information from the public after a cash-in-transit robbery in Westmeath this morning.
- In the year to April, the average cost of a residential property in Ireland was 3.1% higher than it had been at the same time 12 months ago, according to the CSO.
- A total of 2,879 Irish women travelled to England and Wales for abortions last year.
- Vodafone has resolved an issue which caused the network to go down for customers across the country.
- Gardaí are appealing for information following a shooting in Longford town last week.
- A batch of Bandon Co-Op butter has been recalled due to the presence of listeria monocytogenes.
- Three men have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a Limerick business park in the early hours of this morning.
INTERNATIONAL
#CONTROVERSY: The Met Police is investigating comments made by comedian Jo Brand and broadcast on the BBC which suggested throwing battery acid at politicians.
#TANKERS: Suspected attacks have left two tankers in flames in the waters of the Gulf of Oman.
#EXTRADITION: UK Interior Minister Sajid Javid has certified the US request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on espionage grounds.
PARTING SHOT
US President Donald Trump has today unveiled images of a prospective redesign of Air Force One.
Trump revealed the pictures in an interview with ABC News in the Oval Office of the White House.
Check the footage out here:
