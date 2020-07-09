Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A six-month-old grey seal named 'Wax Myrtle' who was rescued in Cork with an entanglement wound around his neck swims in a recovery pool at Seal Rescue Ireland in Courtown, Co. Wexford Source: Brian Lawless via PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

A volunteer spray paints directional footprints on the floor at the Wimborne Model Town and Gardens in Wimborne, Dorset, as they prepare to reopen to members of the public on Saturday Source: Andrew Matthews via PA Images

#MISSING: Missing Glee star Naya Rivera is now presumed dead, police have said.

#TRUMP: The US Supreme Court has ruled that President Donald Trump must hand over financial records to prosecutors in New York.

#DEPP: An Australian house was left in a “state of complete carnage” after it was trashed by Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, it has been alleged.

#SERBIA: The Belgrade Center of Human Rights has filed a request with the Serbian Ombudsman to investigate the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country.

PARTING SHOT

"When you wish upon a falling star..." Comet Neowise was pictured from the station on July 5 as it orbited above the Mediterranean Sea. https://t.co/KqCk1xlCUG pic.twitter.com/vR6MNvwuh1 — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) July 7, 2020 Source: Intl. Space Station /Twitter

A recently discovered comet has become visible to the naked eye and can be seen in the sky over Ireland.

The NEOWISE comet, named after the telescope that discovered it, brightened to reach visibility as it approached the sun.

“For us in Ireland, it’s the comet of the century,” said David Moore, the chairman of Astronomy Ireland.