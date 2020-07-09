Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A further six people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.
- Public health officials have warned that they are seeing an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases among young people.
- Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has been elected new president of the Eurogroup – the group of finance ministers from the 19 countries that use the Euro currency.
- A new €15 million heated outdoor pool on the River Liffey has been proposed by Dublin City Council.
- Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman has said a major survey conducted by his department has indicated that 85% of creches are set to re-open.
- Gardaí have arrested two people for conspiracy to defraud in relation to an alleged road traffic collision that occurred in 2016.
- The OPW has announced that almost all gates to Dublin’s Phoenix Park will reopen tomorrow.
- Chairperson of the Road Safety Authority Liz O’Donnell has said public figures should obey the law and follow road traffic advice.
INTERNATIONAL
#MISSING: Missing Glee star Naya Rivera is now presumed dead, police have said.
#TRUMP: The US Supreme Court has ruled that President Donald Trump must hand over financial records to prosecutors in New York.
#DEPP: An Australian house was left in a “state of complete carnage” after it was trashed by Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, it has been alleged.
#SERBIA: The Belgrade Center of Human Rights has filed a request with the Serbian Ombudsman to investigate the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country.
PARTING SHOT
A recently discovered comet has become visible to the naked eye and can be seen in the sky over Ireland.
The NEOWISE comet, named after the telescope that discovered it, brightened to reach visibility as it approached the sun.
“For us in Ireland, it’s the comet of the century,” said David Moore, the chairman of Astronomy Ireland.
