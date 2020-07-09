This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 9 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 9 Jul 2020, 8:45 PM
1 hour ago 4,123 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5146302

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

seal-rescue-ireland-use-wetsuit-mammas-to-comfort-orphaned-pups A six-month-old grey seal named 'Wax Myrtle' who was rescued in Cork with an entanglement wound around his neck swims in a recovery pool at Seal Rescue Ireland in Courtown, Co. Wexford Source: Brian Lawless via PA Images

  • A further six people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • Public health officials have warned that they are seeing an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases among young people.
  • Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has been elected new president of the Eurogroup – the group of finance ministers from the 19 countries that use the Euro currency. 
  • A new €15 million heated outdoor pool on the River Liffey has been proposed by Dublin City Council.
  • Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman has said a major survey conducted by his department has indicated that 85% of creches are set to re-open.
  • Gardaí have arrested two people for conspiracy to defraud in relation to an alleged road traffic collision that occurred in 2016.
  • The OPW has announced that almost all gates to Dublin’s Phoenix Park will reopen tomorrow.
  • Chairperson of the Road Safety Authority Liz O’Donnell has said public figures should obey the law and follow road traffic advice.

INTERNATIONAL 

coronavirus-thu-jul-9-2020 A volunteer spray paints directional footprints on the floor at the Wimborne Model Town and Gardens in Wimborne, Dorset, as they prepare to reopen to members of the public on Saturday Source: Andrew Matthews via PA Images

#MISSING: Missing Glee star Naya Rivera is now presumed dead, police have said.

#TRUMP: The US Supreme Court has ruled that President Donald Trump must hand over financial records to prosecutors in New York.

#DEPP: An Australian house was left in a “state of complete carnage” after it was trashed by Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, it has been alleged.

#SERBIA: The Belgrade Center of Human Rights has filed a request with the Serbian Ombudsman to investigate the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country.

PARTING SHOT

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A recently discovered comet has become visible to the naked eye and can be seen in the sky over Ireland. 

The NEOWISE comet, named after the telescope that discovered it, brightened to reach visibility as it approached the sun. 

“For us in Ireland, it’s the comet of the century,” said David Moore, the chairman of Astronomy Ireland. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie