Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

IRELAND
- Paediatric nurse Deirdre Morley has been found not guilty by reason of insanity of the murders of her three children.
- A decryption tool has been made available that may help the HSE to unlock their IT system, after a devastating cyber attack on the health service last Friday.
- Health officials have confirmed that 469 more cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Ireland.
- There has been a minimal supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccines delivered in May, according to HSE Chief Paul Reid.
- Stormont ministers have agreed to press ahead with a series of further relaxations of Covid-19 rules in Northern Ireland.
- A teenage boy who struck and killed a courier on a bike after driving through a red light while over the speed limit has been remanded in juvenile detention for two years.
- Former Debenhams workers have voted to lift their pickets outside stores across the country after 406 days.
- Dublin’s Portobello Plaza is to remain closed to the public for the next three weekends after a meeting of local residents and elected representatives.
INTERNATIONAL
#BBC: The BBC covered up the “deceitful behaviour” journalist Martin Bashir used to secure his Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, an official inquiry has concluded.
#ICEBERG: A huge iceberg, the world’s largest, has broken off from an ice shelf in Antarctica and is floating through the Weddell Sea, the European Space Agency said.
#CHINA: The European Parliament has voted to formally freeze discussions on ratifying the EU-China investment deal as long as Chinese sanctions against MEPs are in place.
PARTING SHOT
WILL CHINA BECOME the leading global superpower for the 21st century, and how should Ireland relate to Chinese economic might?
These are some of the questions that help to frame our discussion of China this month for The Good Information Project.
From human rights concerns to the outlook of Ireland’s Chinese community, our journalists are working to frame the topic and probe our ties to the second-largest economy in the world.
