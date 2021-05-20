Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A windsurfer out on the waters near the Poolbeg Lighthouse in Dublin Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

People inspect the rubble of destroyed residential building which was hit by Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City Source: Adel Hana via PA Images

#BBC: The BBC covered up the “deceitful behaviour” journalist Martin Bashir used to secure his Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, an official inquiry has concluded.

#ICEBERG: A huge iceberg, the world’s largest, has broken off from an ice shelf in Antarctica and is floating through the Weddell Sea, the European Space Agency said.

#CHINA: The European Parliament has voted to formally freeze discussions on ratifying the EU-China investment deal as long as Chinese sanctions against MEPs are in place.

PARTING SHOT

WILL CHINA BECOME the leading global superpower for the 21st century, and how should Ireland relate to Chinese economic might?

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

These are some of the questions that help to frame our discussion of China this month for The Good Information Project.

From human rights concerns to the outlook of Ireland’s Chinese community, our journalists are working to frame the topic and probe our ties to the second-largest economy in the world.