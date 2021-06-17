#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 17 June 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 17 Jun 2021, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured today is pharmacist Niamh Boden with Dorothy Fisher (age 68) in Dunville Community Pharmacy in Ranelagh, Dublin. Today saw hundreds of pharmacies around the country begin to administer Covid vaccines Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

  • Edwin Poots’ leadership of the DUP is under pressure a month after he was elected leader of the party. 
  • Health officials have reported a further 373 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • The HSE is to open the vaccination registration portal for those aged 35-39 on Sunday. 
  • A former school principal who stole €200,000 from his school has been struck off the teaching register. 
  • A number of former pupils of Belvedere College in Dublin have alleged that a priest who taught at the fee-paying secondary school assaulted them in the late 1970s and 1980s.
  • The family of Detective Garda Colm Horkan have said “life will never be the same” as they remembered him on the first anniversary of his death.
  • Tributes have been paid to a teenage girl who died yesterday following an accident at an equestrian centre in Dublin. 
  • Gardaí are appealing for witnesses regarding the discovery of the body of a man in his 30s.
  • Senator Lynn Boylan has lodged a High Court case against the Government over the controversial international trade deal CETA

INTERNATIONAL

A piper walks the platform alongside the Avanti West Coast Class 390 EMU train as it arrives at Glasgow Central Station from London Euston, failing to break the 36-year-old record for the fastest train journey between London and Glasgow Source: Jane Barlow via PA Images

#ERIKSEN: Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is to be fitted with a defibrillator implant, the national team doctor has confirmed.

#HONG KONG: Five editors and and executives at Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper were arrested today under the territory’s contentious national security law.

#MANCHESTER: Manchester Arena suicide bomber  Salman Abedi should have been identified as a threat on the night of the attack by those in charge of security, a public inquiry has found.

PARTING SHOT

A Chinese spaceship carrying a three-man crew has docked with China’s new space station at the start of three-month mission, marking a milestone in the country’s ambitious space program.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Hayley Halpin
