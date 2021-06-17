Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Edwin Poots’ leadership of the DUP is under pressure a month after he was elected leader of the party.
- Health officials have reported a further 373 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- The HSE is to open the vaccination registration portal for those aged 35-39 on Sunday.
- A former school principal who stole €200,000 from his school has been struck off the teaching register.
- A number of former pupils of Belvedere College in Dublin have alleged that a priest who taught at the fee-paying secondary school assaulted them in the late 1970s and 1980s.
- The family of Detective Garda Colm Horkan have said “life will never be the same” as they remembered him on the first anniversary of his death.
- Tributes have been paid to a teenage girl who died yesterday following an accident at an equestrian centre in Dublin.
- Gardaí are appealing for witnesses regarding the discovery of the body of a man in his 30s.
- Senator Lynn Boylan has lodged a High Court case against the Government over the controversial international trade deal CETA.
INTERNATIONAL
#ERIKSEN: Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is to be fitted with a defibrillator implant, the national team doctor has confirmed.
#HONG KONG: Five editors and and executives at Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper were arrested today under the territory’s contentious national security law.
#MANCHESTER: Manchester Arena suicide bomber Salman Abedi should have been identified as a threat on the night of the attack by those in charge of security, a public inquiry has found.
PARTING SHOT
A Chinese spaceship carrying a three-man crew has docked with China’s new space station at the start of three-month mission, marking a milestone in the country’s ambitious space program.
COMMENTS