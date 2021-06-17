Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured today is pharmacist Niamh Boden with Dorothy Fisher (age 68) in Dunville Community Pharmacy in Ranelagh, Dublin. Today saw hundreds of pharmacies around the country begin to administer Covid vaccines Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A piper walks the platform alongside the Avanti West Coast Class 390 EMU train as it arrives at Glasgow Central Station from London Euston, failing to break the 36-year-old record for the fastest train journey between London and Glasgow Source: Jane Barlow via PA Images

#ERIKSEN: Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is to be fitted with a defibrillator implant, the national team doctor has confirmed.

#HONG KONG: Five editors and and executives at Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper were arrested today under the territory’s contentious national security law.

#MANCHESTER: Manchester Arena suicide bomber Salman Abedi should have been identified as a threat on the night of the attack by those in charge of security, a public inquiry has found.

PARTING SHOT

A Chinese spaceship carrying a three-man crew has docked with China’s new space station at the start of three-month mission, marking a milestone in the country’s ambitious space program.