Thursday 2 September 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 2 Sep 2021, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,782 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5539018

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO REPRO FEE Swan Mural 004 A Playful City in partnership with Hubspot and Swan Youth Service reveal their mural and micro art installations, developed with inner city youths over the past five months Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

  • The government is aiming to create 300,000 new homes by the end of the decade, with more than half to come from the private sector, a new housing plan launched today has revealed. 
  • The DPC has fined WhatsApp Ireland a record €225 million after a GDPR investigation into how it shares user data with other Facebook-owned social media platforms.
  • Simon Coveney has requested to appear before an Oireachtas Committee to provide clarity over a mounting controversy over the deletion of text messages to Katherine Zappone.
  • A man’s body has been found in an “unexplained circumstance” in Dublin.
  • Public health officials have confirmed 1,751 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • A man has been spared a jail sentence for performing a sex act in the public men’s room in a Marks & Spencer department store in Dublin.
  • Senior Kinahan cartel member Peter Keating has been jailed for 11 years at the Special Criminal Court today.
  • The Tánaiste and the DUP leader had a “very frank” discussion around ongoing issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol today.

INTERNATIONAL

autumn-weather-sep-2nd-2021 A combine harvester completes harvesting a field near Ashford in Kent, England Source: Gareth Fuller via PA Images

#HURRICANE: At least 14 people have been killed after the remnants of Hurricane Ida have inundated large stretches of the north-eastern US.

#ABORTION: The US Supreme Court has denied an emergency request to block a new law effectively banning most abortions in the southern state of Texas.

PARTING SHOT

Abba famously vowed never to reform, to the disappointment of their legions of fans.

But nearly four decades after disbanding, the Swedish superstars have today announced their comeback with a 10-track album. 

The album, Voyage, will be released on 5 November.

Source: AbbaVEVO/YouTube

Hayley Halpin
