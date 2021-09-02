Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A Playful City in partnership with Hubspot and Swan Youth Service reveal their mural and micro art installations, developed with inner city youths over the past five months Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A combine harvester completes harvesting a field near Ashford in Kent, England Source: Gareth Fuller via PA Images

#HURRICANE: At least 14 people have been killed after the remnants of Hurricane Ida have inundated large stretches of the north-eastern US.

#ABORTION: The US Supreme Court has denied an emergency request to block a new law effectively banning most abortions in the southern state of Texas.

PARTING SHOT

Abba famously vowed never to reform, to the disappointment of their legions of fans.

But nearly four decades after disbanding, the Swedish superstars have today announced their comeback with a 10-track album.

The album, Voyage, will be released on 5 November.