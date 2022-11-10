Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Iarnród Éireann has teamed up with Focus Ireland for the 6th successive year to launch a new campaign to raise vital funds to help more people to make it #HomeForChristmas Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A car broke down on State Road A1A in Manalapan, Florida, with the roads flooded from Hurricane Nicole Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#TWITTER: Elon Musk’s first email to Twitter staff has reportedly ended all remote working.

#UKRAINE: Moscow has said it has begun retreating from Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson, as Kyiv said it had recaptured a dozen villages in the strategic Black Sea region.

#NICOLE: Tropical Storm Nicole has hit Florida as a hurricane, washing away the remaining protections for a stretch of beachfront properties that lost their seawall during Hurricane Ian only weeks before.

#KFC: KFC has been forced to apologise after sending a notification to German customers encouraging them to commemorate the Kristallnacht anti-Jewish pogrom with fried chicken and cheese.

PARTING SHOT

Redacted Lives is a new six-part documentary series by The Journal that explores the experiences of people who passed through the mother and baby home system.

Children born into these institutions were usually adopted or sent to industrial schools – often without their mother’s consent.

Many women have tried to find their children over the years, but to no avail. Adopted people have also struggled to find their parents, or information about their early life.

Redacted Lives gives these people the chance to tell the real story of mother and baby homes, and explores how the State continues to deny survivors access to information, proper redress and ownership of their true identities.