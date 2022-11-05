Templemore locals protest outside Garda college calling for access to swimming pool

RESIDENTS IN TEMPLEMORE have protested outside the gates of the Garda college in Templemore over authorities stopping the community from using the college’s swimming pool.

Local adults and children turned up outside the college with placards appealing for them to be able to use the pool.

Until recently the pool inside the training college was used by members of the public to learn to swim during times when Garda recruits were not using the facility.

The pool was used by local schools and other classes for children and adults in swimming and life-saving – but in recent months the State closed off the pool to the public.

One of the young protesters from Templemore

It is understood an individual applied to the Garda college for a licence to use the pool for group training this year, but this was rejected.

According to demonstrators, the pool has been used by those in the area for decades.

Advertisement

Locals have formed the We Just Want to Swim campaign which turned out at the gates of the Garda college this afternoon.

Local woman Deirdre Ryan said they are “angry” because preventing the public from using the pool “disregards the positive relationship between the college and the Templemore locals” that had existed prior to the disrepute.

She said she welcomed comments from the Taoiseach, who yesterday The Journal reported that he found the standoff “very regrettable”.

Micheál Martin said that the agencies involved must find a way to work together to grant access to members of the public.

He said: “What is the problem? I’m now being told it’s an energy price increase issue. Well, therefore, if it’s that, surely we can bring the various agencies together, collectively work on it to reduce the impact of the energy price increases, so as to keep a public facility open.”

Speaking today, Ryan said the agencies and community “needs to be about communication and mutual respect” and they must work together to find a solution so this pool stays open for the community.

“The community of Templomore have had access to this pool since 1965 and we are so grateful. And we are so grateful to the college for allowing us to use that service. But we have nowhere else to go.”

With reporting by Niall O’Connor