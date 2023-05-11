Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Members of the public do their best to stay dry during heavy rainfall on Henry Street today, as much of the East coast is under a Status Yellow storm weather warning. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Muhammad Sajjad / PA Images People look at a car burnt in yesterday's clashes between police and Khan’s supporters Muhammad Sajjad / PA Images / PA Images

#PAKISTAN The Supreme Court in Pakistan ordered the release of former prime minister Imran Khan, two days after his arrest sparked countrywide violence.

#MPOX The Director General of the World Health Organisation has confirmed that Mpox is no longer a global health emergency.

#UKRAINE British defence secretary Ben Wallace told the House of Commons today that the UK is sending Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, something which the United States has refused to do so far.

#FINLAND 27 young people, most of them children, have been injured in Finland after a temporary footbridge by a construction site collapsed and they fell several metres onto a road.

#TRUMP The former US president made a rare live appearance on longtime adversary CNN where he repeated his false claims about the 2020 election and hurled insults at a former magazine columnist he was found liable of sexually abusing and defaming.

PARTING SHOT

Paul Sherwood Photographer Silversmith artist Annemarie Reinhold awarded National Museum of Ireland and Design & Crafts Council Ireland Covid-19 Commission. Paul Sherwood Photographer

A piece from Cork-based silversmith artist Annemarie Reinhold has joined the National Museum of Ireland’s permanent collection, as part of its Contemporary Collection of Design and Craft.

Following a competition in late 2020/early 2021, Reinhold was selected to create a piece of work in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

She created a ‘Spoon Garden’ inspired by vegetable gardens as her response to Covid-19, with each silver spoon displayed in a wooden block, with a cut out centre.

Explaining the inspiration for the piece she said: “Like lots of people, I was living in a small space in a city during the lockdown. This got me thinking a lot about nature and the privilege it is, especially during Covid, having your own outdoor space and the ability to enjoy nature that way.

“Amidst all the change, nature and the seasons provided important constant for us all. Planting and gardening had given many people great comfort during difficult days.

“I chose spoons because of the direct connection with food and also I find great pleasure in creating these forms. I wanted to create a silver vegetable garden for the public ‘to feed’ their desire for a connection to the outside world.”