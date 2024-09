NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Caroline Murray, Miriam Nolan and Carol Smith at Seapoint to mark World Gynaecological Oncology Day, which takes place tomorrow. The Irish Network of Gynaecological Oncologists is encouraging women to ‘Dip or Dance’ this September to raise awareness about gynaecological cancers. Photocall Ireland Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

Demonstration in support of Gisele Pelicot in Bordeaux, France on September 14, 2024. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#LEBANON: The Hezbollah chief said his group will not stop fighting Israel until the war in Gaza ends, as the death toll from explosives placed in the group’s devices rises to 37 people.

#FRANCE: A man among dozens accused of raping Gisele Pelicot while she was unconscious at her husband’s instigation accepted the charges today, saying he did not think it was abuse but then noticed “something was wrong”.

#PAY ROW: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer insisted he is “completely in control” following a row within the UK Government over his top adviser’s pay.

#STOLEN INTEL: Iranian hackers sought to interest President Joe Biden’s campaign in information stolen from rival Donald Trump’s campaign, the FBI and other federal agencies said.

#AL FAYED: A woman who alleges she was raped by her former employer Mohamed Al Fayed, the Egyptian billionaire who owned Harrods for more than 25 years, has said she is still “petrified of someone that’s no longer alive”.

PARTING SHOT

Taoiseach Simon Harris speaks outside Government Buildings yesterday. Alan Rowlette / © RollingNews.ie Alan Rowlette / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

As the Dáil returned from its summer break, so too did the rumours of an early election being called in November.

However, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has been quick to pour cold water on the idea and said he wants the Government to go to full term.

So in today’s poll, we wanted to know what do readers want?

We asked: When would you like a general election to be held?

Take part in our poll here or see how others have been voting.