Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#RISHI SUNAK The UK’s new prime minister has culled nearly a dozen of Liz Truss’s top-tier ministers.
#DRUG POSSESSION A Russian court has upheld the nine-year prison sentence handed to American basketball star Brittney Griner, rejecting her appeal.
#UKRAINE The German president was forced to take cover in an air raid shelter earlier during his first visit to the country since Russia’s invasion.
#QATAR Campaigner Peter Tatchell has said he was arrested after staging the first ever LGBT protest in Qatar to “shine a light” on its human rights abuses in the run-up to the World Cup.
Dublin Zoo’s Wild Lights attraction has returned to Phoenix Park this autumn and winter.
Visitors can see over a thousand lanterns depicting scenes of nature like the metamorphosis of a caterpillar into a butterfly, life in the tree tops of rainforests or sea creatures and glowing coral.
The displays will be available for viewing until 9 January.
