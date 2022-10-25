Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 25 October 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Your roundup of what made the headlines.

26 minutes ago 745 Views 0 Comments

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

hospitality-curfew-003-2-390x285 Licensing laws are set to be relaxed in line with other European countries Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews

  • Five army barracks are set to be used to accommodate Ukrainian refugees arriving into Ireland.
  • The HSE issued two risk communications relating to high strength MDMA at Electric Picnic, despite receiving a “relatively small number of samples” during the three day festival.
  • Reaction to the news that Ireland’s licensing laws are to be relaxed has been met with an initial wave of optimism within the industry
  • Gardaí at Store Street Garda station are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault which occurred near a train station on Amiens Street in Dublin City Centre on Friday 7 October.
  • Garda Colm Horkan, who was shot dead two years ago, helped to have the man accused of his murder admitted to a psychiatric unit in 2003, the Central Criminal Court has heard.
  • GAA star Davy Fitzgerald has claimed that he is the victim of a fraud that has resulted in proceedings being brought against him before a Portuguese Court. 
  • The HSE’s launch of the seasonal flu vaccine programme at the beginning of this month has already led to over 600,000 vaccinations according to the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.
  • The highest number of patients on trolleys so far this year (699) has been recorded today.

INTERNATIONAL

LGBT Peter Tatchell in Qatar Source: Peter Tatchell

#RISHI SUNAK The UK’s new prime minister has culled nearly a dozen of Liz Truss’s top-tier ministers.

#DRUG POSSESSION A Russian court has upheld the nine-year prison sentence handed to American basketball star Brittney Griner, rejecting her appeal.

#UKRAINE The German president was forced to take cover in an air raid shelter earlier during his first visit to the country since Russia’s invasion.

#QATAR Campaigner Peter Tatchell has said he was arrested after staging the first ever LGBT protest in Qatar to “shine a light” on its human rights abuses in the run-up to the World Cup.

PARTING SHOT

REPRO_FREE_DUBLIN_ZOO_WILDLIGHTS_01 Dublin Zoo Wild Lights Source: Patrick Bolger

Dublin Zoo’s Wild Lights attraction has returned to Phoenix Park this autumn and winter.

Visitors can see over a thousand lanterns depicting scenes of nature like the metamorphosis of a caterpillar into a butterfly, life in the tree tops of rainforests or sea creatures and glowing coral.

The displays will be available for viewing until 9 January.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie