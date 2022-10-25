Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 25 October 2022
Gardai appeal for witnesses to assault that hospitalised man for two weeks

The man has remained in the Mater Hospital in a serious condition since the 7 October assault

31 minutes ago 1,920 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/abd
GARDAÍ AT STORE Street Garda station are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault which occurred near a train station on Amiens Street in Dublin City Centre on Friday 7 October.
 
The incident is understood to have happened at around 7am.
A man in his 30s was found with injuries at the scene by Gardaí.
 
The man was later taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
 
No arrests have been made in relation to this incident, at this time.
 
Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.
 
Any person who was in the vicinity of Amiens Street between 6.40am – 7.10am on 7 October, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of the incident, is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.
 
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

