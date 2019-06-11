Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ciara Hickey from Dublin outside Leinster House this evening as she joined others protesting over the Climate Emergency Bill Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Andrea Leadsom launching her campaign to become leader of the Conservative Party in the UK Source: Stefan Rousseau via PA Images

#DANUBE: Bodies have been recovered after a sightseeing vessel that sank in the river Danube in Budapest was lifted.

#GERMANY: A number of people in Germany have been injured after hail fell “like gunshots” in the southern region of Bavaria.

#TORY LEADERSHIP: Rory Stewart has accused rivals of offering “fairy stories” of Brexit as he launched his leadership bid today, Sky News has reported.

PARTING SHOT

British band Radiohead have released 18 hours of previously unreleased tracks made during recording sessions for their 1997 album OK Computer.

The release comes after minidisk archives belonging to frontman Thom Yorke were hacked and reportedly held to ransom for a large sum.

(Click here if you can’t see the tweet)