Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The outsourcing of screening smear tests in the US and the UK has been raised as an issue of concern in the latest report of the Scally Inquiry into the CervicalCheck controversy.
- The judge in the trial of two teenage boys accused of murdering Anastasia Kriegel has warned the jury that people lie for many reasons, including shame and to conceal disgraceful behaviour from their family.
- A man was arrested earlier this morning in connection with a fatal stabbing incident last night on Dublin’s O’Connell Street in which a man died.
- Cabinet has approved a proposal to deploy Defence Forces personnel to the UN Mission in Mali.
- People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith has hit out at the government for opposing the party’s Climate Emergency Bill.
- The parents of a baby boy who died four days after birth say they take comfort from new guidelines introduced following his death.
- The government is preparing draft legislation which would see restaurants and businesses barred from using tips to subsidise employees’ wages.
- RTÉ News has announced the appointment of Fran McNulty as its new agriculture and consumer affairs correspondent, replacing George Lee in the role.
- The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council has warned that the government needs to start “weaning itself off the reliance on corporation tax”.
INTERNATIONAL
#DANUBE: Bodies have been recovered after a sightseeing vessel that sank in the river Danube in Budapest was lifted.
#GERMANY: A number of people in Germany have been injured after hail fell “like gunshots” in the southern region of Bavaria.
#TORY LEADERSHIP: Rory Stewart has accused rivals of offering “fairy stories” of Brexit as he launched his leadership bid today, Sky News has reported.
PARTING SHOT
British band Radiohead have released 18 hours of previously unreleased tracks made during recording sessions for their 1997 album OK Computer.
The release comes after minidisk archives belonging to frontman Thom Yorke were hacked and reportedly held to ransom for a large sum.
