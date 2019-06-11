This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 11 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 8:45 PM
21 minutes ago 598 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4678304

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

protest 476_90573109 Ciara Hickey from Dublin outside Leinster House this evening as she joined others protesting over the Climate Emergency Bill Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

  • The outsourcing of screening smear tests in the US and the UK has been raised as an issue of concern in the latest report of the Scally Inquiry into the CervicalCheck controversy.
  • The judge in the trial of two teenage boys accused of murdering Anastasia Kriegel has warned the jury that people lie for many reasons, including shame and to conceal disgraceful behaviour from their family.
  • man was arrested earlier this morning in connection with a fatal stabbing incident last night on Dublin’s O’Connell Street in which a man died. 
  • Cabinet has approved a proposal to deploy Defence Forces personnel to the UN Mission in Mali
  • People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith has hit out at the government for opposing the party’s Climate Emergency Bill
  • The parents of a baby boy who died four days after birth say they take comfort from new guidelines introduced following his death.
  • The government is preparing draft legislation which would see restaurants and businesses barred from using tips to subsidise employees’ wages.
  • RTÉ News has announced the appointment of Fran McNulty as its new agriculture and consumer affairs correspondent, replacing George Lee in the role. 
  • The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council has warned that the government needs to start “weaning itself off the reliance on corporation tax”.

INTERNATIONAL

Tory leadership race Andrea Leadsom launching her campaign to become leader of the Conservative Party in the UK Source: Stefan Rousseau via PA Images

#DANUBE: Bodies have been recovered after a sightseeing vessel that sank in the river Danube in Budapest was lifted. 

#GERMANY: A number of people in Germany have been injured after hail fell “like gunshots” in the southern region of Bavaria.

#TORY LEADERSHIP: Rory Stewart has accused rivals of offering “fairy stories” of Brexit as he launched his leadership bid today, Sky News has reported.  

PARTING SHOT

British band Radiohead have released 18 hours of previously unreleased tracks made during recording sessions for their 1997 album OK Computer.

The release comes after minidisk archives belonging to frontman Thom Yorke were hacked and reportedly held to ransom for a large sum. 

(Click here if you can’t see the tweet)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie