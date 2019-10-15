Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said Emma DeSouza “is an Irish citizen” and that he will raise the issue with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
- A garda whistleblower has told the Disclosures Tribunal that he was not “rounding” people up to make complaints against a garda he alleged was colluding with a drug-dealer.
- The incoming chairman of the Residential Tenancies Board has claimed that a fear of disruptive tenants is causing part-time landlords to sell their properties.
- Fianna Fáil has said an electric scooters scheme, similar to that of Dublin Bikes, could help solve Dublin’s “commuter misery”.
- A 14-year-old boy who fractured his foot after a saw fell on it while he was attending a woodwork class at school has been awarded damages of €18,000.
- The government has announced that €241 million will be spent on improving the road network in Co Mayo.
- A referendum on capping insurance payouts can’t be ruled out in the future if reforms of the industry fail, Varadkar said today.
- A post-mortem is being carried out on the body of a man who died after a stabbing in south Dublin last night.
INTERNATIONAL
#BREXIT: The UK government has until midnight to submit new proposals that would replace the backstop, in another last-ditch effort to avoid a crash-out Brexit.
#END OF TIME: Dutch police found a man and his children hidden in the basement of a remote farmhouse where they had reportedly spent years “waiting for the end of time.
#GASCOIGNE: Jurors in the Paul Gascoigne sexual assault trial have been handed a file of photos of him kissing and being kissed by famous footballers and fans.
#RAPE: Two Italian men have been found guilty of raping a woman in a nightclub in Soho, London.
PARTING SHOT
20 years ago, on 15 October 1999, a cult classic directed by David Fincher was released.
That movie was Fight Club.
