Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 15 October, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 15 Oct 2019, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

99 RDS Visual Arts_90582623 Visual artist Rosalind Spencer photographed with her piece entitled Narcissus which features in 2019 RDS Visual Art Awards Exhibition Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said Emma DeSouza “is an Irish citizen” and that he will raise the issue with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. 
  • A garda whistleblower has told the Disclosures Tribunal that he was not “rounding” people up to make complaints against a garda he alleged was colluding with a drug-dealer.
  • The incoming chairman of the Residential Tenancies Board has claimed that a fear of disruptive tenants is causing part-time landlords to sell their properties.
  • Fianna Fáil has said an electric scooters scheme, similar to that of Dublin Bikes, could help solve Dublin’s “commuter misery”. 
  • A 14-year-old boy who fractured his foot after a saw fell on it while he was attending a woodwork class at school has been awarded damages of €18,000.
  • The government has announced that €241 million will be spent on improving the road network in Co Mayo.
  • A referendum on capping insurance payouts can’t be ruled out in the future if reforms of the industry fail, Varadkar said today. 
  • A post-mortem is being carried out on the body of a man who died after a stabbing in south Dublin last night. 

INTERNATIONAL

2019-snp-autumn-conference-aberdeen First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon after delivering her keynote speech during the SNP autumn conference Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: The UK government has until midnight to submit new proposals that would replace the backstop, in another last-ditch effort to avoid a crash-out Brexit. 

#END OF TIME: Dutch police found a man and his children hidden in the basement of a remote farmhouse where they had reportedly spent years “waiting for the end of time.

#GASCOIGNE: Jurors in the Paul Gascoigne sexual assault trial have been handed a file of photos of him kissing and being kissed by famous footballers and fans.

#RAPE: Two Italian men have been found guilty of raping a woman in a nightclub in Soho, London. 

PARTING SHOT

20 years ago, on 15 October 1999, a cult classic directed by David Fincher was released. 

That movie was Fight Club. 

