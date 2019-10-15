Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Visual artist Rosalind Spencer photographed with her piece entitled Narcissus which features in 2019 RDS Visual Art Awards Exhibition Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon after delivering her keynote speech during the SNP autumn conference Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: The UK government has until midnight to submit new proposals that would replace the backstop, in another last-ditch effort to avoid a crash-out Brexit.

#END OF TIME: Dutch police found a man and his children hidden in the basement of a remote farmhouse where they had reportedly spent years “waiting for the end of time.

#GASCOIGNE: Jurors in the Paul Gascoigne sexual assault trial have been handed a file of photos of him kissing and being kissed by famous footballers and fans.

#RAPE: Two Italian men have been found guilty of raping a woman in a nightclub in Soho, London.

PARTING SHOT

20 years ago, on 15 October 1999, a cult classic directed by David Fincher was released.

That movie was Fight Club.