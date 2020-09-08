Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Cabinet has agreed that pubs in Ireland can re-open on 21 September, subject to local restrictions Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

There have been a further 307 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland, health officials said this evening.

confirmed in Ireland, health officials said this evening. Minister Catherine Martin has accepted the resignation of Fáilte Ireland board member Breege O’Donoghue following confirmation that she travelled abroad.

board member Breege O’Donoghue following confirmation that she travelled abroad. Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said his concerns about reports of UK plans to override elements of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement have been “exacerbated” after hearing comments from the House of Commons today.

Withdrawal Agreement have been “exacerbated” after hearing comments from the House of Commons today. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a 70-year-old man died in a collision involving a car and a lorry on Dublin’s M50 this afternoon.

involving a car and a lorry on Dublin’s M50 this afternoon. Pubs in Ireland have been given the green light to re-open from 21 September following a meeting of Cabinet this morning.

in Ireland have been given the green light to re-open from 21 September following a meeting of Cabinet this morning. The FSAI ordered the closure of one food business in August.

ordered the closure of one food business in August. Taoiseach Micheál Martin has urged all sides involved in the Debenhams dispute to get back around the table to hammer out a better deal for former workers.

INTERNATIONAL

Dawn over Coquet Island, a small island 1.2 kilometres off Amble on the Northumberland coast Source: Owen Humphreys via PA Images

#TIKTOK: TikTok has said it is working to remove videos of a man taking his own life and is banning users who try to share the clip on the platform.

#BREXIT: The head of the UK government Legal Department has resigned amid anger over suggestions Boris Johnson is planning to override elements of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

#BELARUS: One of Belarus’ leading opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova has been detained while trying to cross into Ukraine, border officials said today.

PARTING SHOT

Brexit is back in the news this week after news broke about the latest trade talks between the EU and the UK.

On this week’s episode of The Explainer podcast, EuroNews reporter Shona Murray talks through what exactly is happening, and how things look for the rest of the year. She talks to Sinéad O’Carroll from Brussels about what the mood is like over there.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud