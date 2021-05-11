Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- ‘Groundbreaking’ legislation will give adopted people access to birth certs and early life information.
- There were jubilant scenes as Ballymurphy families celebrated the inquest verdict today.
- A further nine deaths and 379 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
- The DSPCA appealed to farmers not to sell ducklings wholesale to “opportunistic buyers”.
- Minister Simon Coveney has told the Israeli ambassador that the loss of life in Gaza is “completely unacceptable”.
- Minister Stephen Donnelly said that Professor Philip Nolan’s tweet comparing antigen tests to snake oil was “not helpful”.
- Clare County Council paused plans for an Ennistymon Púca statue following a backlash.
- Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told publicans he’d put money on indoor dining resuming in July.
INTERNATIONAL
#ISRAEL: Benjamin Netanyahu said that air strikes in Gaza will be stepped up as the death toll from the violence reached 30.
#RUSSIA: Nine people died, including a number of children, in a school shooting in Russia.
#TEXAS: A man was arrested after a tiger was found wandering around a neighbourhood in Houston, Texas.
PARTING SHOT
It’s been 40 years since the death of Bob Marley.
The BBC has put together a nice collection of photos to remember the legendary reggae musician.
On a side note, his album Exodus is really quite brilliant if you’ve never given it a listen. Do that immediately after reading this sentence.
