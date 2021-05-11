Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Some window shopping in Dublin today Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (2nd left) walk through the Central Lobby on the way to the House of Lords to listen to the Queen's Speech Source: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images

#ISRAEL: Benjamin Netanyahu said that air strikes in Gaza will be stepped up as the death toll from the violence reached 30.

#RUSSIA: Nine people died, including a number of children, in a school shooting in Russia.

#TEXAS: A man was arrested after a tiger was found wandering around a neighbourhood in Houston, Texas.

PARTING SHOT

It’s been 40 years since the death of Bob Marley.

The BBC has put together a nice collection of photos to remember the legendary reggae musician.

On a side note, his album Exodus is really quite brilliant if you’ve never given it a listen. Do that immediately after reading this sentence.