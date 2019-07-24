This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 8:45 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

6087 Fires_90576282 Firefighters at the scene of an apartment fire on Parnell Square, Dublin earlier today Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • A pedestrian has died after being hit by a truck in Co Kilkenny this afternoon. 
  • A man who pulled off the mummified head of an 800-year-old ‘Crusader’ from a crypt and stole it has being jailed for 28 months.
  • Two thieves attempted to ram a garda car with a horse while they were being pursued by officers after an alleged incident of theft. 
  • The Psychiatric Nurses Association has suspended its indefinite overtime ban which had been due to begin this evening. 
  • The Dublin Oktoberfest festival which has taken place on the capital’s quays for the last nine years has been cancelled for 2019 due to the rising cost of insurance. 
  • Construction has commenced on a new 1.8km walking and cycling greenway in north Dublin which will link Baldoyle and Portmarnock
  • Environment Minister Richard Bruton has dismissed calls for Arts Minister Josepha Madigan to issue a statement clarifying her role in ‘swing-gate’.
  • Five people have been arrested after gardaí seized power tools, cocaine, prescription drugs and cash in Co Clare.
  • A batch of Quorn cocktail sausages are being recalled due to the possible presence of small metal pieces.

INTERNATIONAL

Boris Johnson becomes PM New Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves outside 10 Downing Street, London Source: Dominic Lipinski via PA Images

#BOJO: Theresa May has held her final Prime Minister’s Questions and Boris Johnson is now the British Prime Minister.

#NEW CABINET: New UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has begun appointing ministers to his Cabinet.

#CUBA: Brain scans of about 40 US diplomats injured in mysterious circumstances in Cuba revealed visible differences compared to those in a control group.

PARTING SHOT

“Never mind the backstop, the buck stops here,” Boris Johnson said as he delivered his first speech as the new British Prime Minister. 

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

