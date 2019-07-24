Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A pedestrian has died after being hit by a truck in Co Kilkenny this afternoon.
- A man who pulled off the mummified head of an 800-year-old ‘Crusader’ from a crypt and stole it has being jailed for 28 months.
- Two thieves attempted to ram a garda car with a horse while they were being pursued by officers after an alleged incident of theft.
- The Psychiatric Nurses Association has suspended its indefinite overtime ban which had been due to begin this evening.
- The Dublin Oktoberfest festival which has taken place on the capital’s quays for the last nine years has been cancelled for 2019 due to the rising cost of insurance.
- Construction has commenced on a new 1.8km walking and cycling greenway in north Dublin which will link Baldoyle and Portmarnock.
- Environment Minister Richard Bruton has dismissed calls for Arts Minister Josepha Madigan to issue a statement clarifying her role in ‘swing-gate’.
- Five people have been arrested after gardaí seized power tools, cocaine, prescription drugs and cash in Co Clare.
- A batch of Quorn cocktail sausages are being recalled due to the possible presence of small metal pieces.
INTERNATIONAL
#BOJO: Theresa May has held her final Prime Minister’s Questions and Boris Johnson is now the British Prime Minister.
#NEW CABINET: New UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has begun appointing ministers to his Cabinet.
#CUBA: Brain scans of about 40 US diplomats injured in mysterious circumstances in Cuba revealed visible differences compared to those in a control group.
PARTING SHOT
“Never mind the backstop, the buck stops here,” Boris Johnson said as he delivered his first speech as the new British Prime Minister.
