Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND

IRELAND

Firefighters at the scene of an apartment fire on Parnell Square, Dublin earlier today Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

New Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves outside 10 Downing Street, London Source: Dominic Lipinski via PA Images

#BOJO: Theresa May has held her final Prime Minister’s Questions and Boris Johnson is now the British Prime Minister.

#NEW CABINET: New UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has begun appointing ministers to his Cabinet.

#CUBA: Brain scans of about 40 US diplomats injured in mysterious circumstances in Cuba revealed visible differences compared to those in a control group.

PARTING SHOT

“Never mind the backstop, the buck stops here,” Boris Johnson said as he delivered his first speech as the new British Prime Minister.

