Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 29 September 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 29 Sep 2021, 9:00 PM
48 minutes ago
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

4456 Hutch Plane Members of a joint gardaí and Defense Forces security force outside Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel this evening as the aeroplane carrying Gerry The Monk Hutch arrives Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

  • Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch has arrived Ireland this evening by plane and is set to appear in court on charges of murder related to the Regency Hotel attack. 
  • Gemma O’Doherty has been convicted of threatening and abusive behaviour, as well as refusing to give her name and address to a garda.
  • Ireland could face electricity shortages over the next five winters because of rising demand and the closure of older power plants, a new report has warned.
  • The government’s bonus payment for frontline workers will not be announced as part of the Budget in October, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed.
  • Public health officials have confirmed 1,453 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • Irish citizens who received an authorised Covid-19 vaccine outside of the EU will be able to obtain a Digital Covid-19 Certificate.
  • A husband who stabbed his wife through the heart in an effort to “control” the end of their marriage weeks after she told him that she wanted a divorce has been found guilty of her murder.
  • The number of fraud incidents recorded by An Garda Síochána has risen by more than 40% in the year to the second quarter of 2021. 

INTERNATIONAL

bridport-dorset-uk-29th-sep-2021-the-esso-petrol-station-on-the-a35-at-bridport-in-dorset-is-still-out-of-fuel-due-to-panic-buying-by-motorists-and-a-shortage-of-hgv-drivers-to-deliver-fresh-supp The ESSO petrol station on the A35 at Bridport in Dorset is still out of fuel due to panic buying by motorists and a shortage of HGV drivers to deliver fresh supplies Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#FUEL: The UK government plans to use army vehicles to transport fuel in a bid to ease the current supply issues, a minister has said.

#MISINFORMATION: YouTube has said it would remove videos that falsely claim approved vaccines are dangerous.

#COURT: A serving police officer kidnapped and murdered Sarah Everard after accusing her of breaking the Covid-19 lockdown in a “false arrest”, a court has heard. 

PARTING SHOT

A five-metre-all sculpture in red, yellow, green and blue has been unveiled on a plinth outside Dublin City Hall today.

sculpture 343 The first sculpture commissioned and created as part of the Dublin City Council Sculpture Dublin initiative Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

The sculpture, titled RGB Sconce, Hold Your Nose, was created by artist Alan Phelan. It was formally unveiled by the Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland.

It’s the first of six new sculptures being created as a part of the Sculpture Dublin initiative, and will be on display for one year.

