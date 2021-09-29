Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of a joint gardaí and Defense Forces security force outside Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel this evening as the aeroplane carrying Gerry The Monk Hutch arrives Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

The ESSO petrol station on the A35 at Bridport in Dorset is still out of fuel due to panic buying by motorists and a shortage of HGV drivers to deliver fresh supplies Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#FUEL: The UK government plans to use army vehicles to transport fuel in a bid to ease the current supply issues, a minister has said.

#MISINFORMATION: YouTube has said it would remove videos that falsely claim approved vaccines are dangerous.

#COURT: A serving police officer kidnapped and murdered Sarah Everard after accusing her of breaking the Covid-19 lockdown in a “false arrest”, a court has heard.

PARTING SHOT

A five-metre-all sculpture in red, yellow, green and blue has been unveiled on a plinth outside Dublin City Hall today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The first sculpture commissioned and created as part of the Dublin City Council Sculpture Dublin initiative Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

The sculpture, titled RGB Sconce, Hold Your Nose, was created by artist Alan Phelan. It was formally unveiled by the Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland.

It’s the first of six new sculptures being created as a part of the Sculpture Dublin initiative, and will be on display for one year.