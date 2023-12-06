Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 6 December 2023 Dublin: 8°C
evening fix

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
0
1.4k
50 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE 1 Katie McCabe visit CHI Crumlin Mark Stedman Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe with Sinead Wheatley (13) as she visits Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin Mark Stedman

INTERNATIONAL

palestinians-displaced-by-the-israeli-bombardment-of-the-gaza-strip-set-up-a-tent-camp-in-rafah-on-wednesday-dec-6-2023-ap-photohatem-ali Alamy Stock Photo Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip set up a tent camp in Rafah Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: Israeli forces have battled Hamas militants in Gaza’s main southern city, leading to “deepening horror” for civilians, the UN has said, after nearly two months of war sparked by deadly attacks on Israel.

#RESIGNED: Rishi Sunak has been rocked by the resignation of his immigration minister after rejecting demands to opt out of European human rights laws to revive his Rwanda policy.

#COVID INQUIRY: Boris Johnson has admitted his government “underestimated” the threat posed by the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic, as he apologised to the victims at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry. 

PARTING SHOT

Time magazine has named US pop superstar Taylor Swift as its person of the year, calling the musical force of nature the “hero of her own story”.

(Click here if you can’t see the tweet)

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags