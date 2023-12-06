Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#GAZA: Israeli forces have battled Hamas militants in Gaza’s main southern city, leading to “deepening horror” for civilians, the UN has said, after nearly two months of war sparked by deadly attacks on Israel.
#RESIGNED: Rishi Sunak has been rocked by the resignation of his immigration minister after rejecting demands to opt out of European human rights laws to revive his Rwanda policy.
#COVID INQUIRY: Boris Johnson has admitted his government “underestimated” the threat posed by the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic, as he apologised to the victims at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.
Time magazine has named US pop superstar Taylor Swift as its person of the year, calling the musical force of nature the “hero of her own story”.
Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) is TIME's 2023 Person of the Year https://t.co/oyjR55azCZ pic.twitter.com/m2qbIbd5TX— TIME (@TIME) December 6, 2023
(Click here if you can’t see the tweet)
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site