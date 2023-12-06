Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Mark Stedman Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe with Sinead Wheatley (13) as she visits Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin Mark Stedman

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip set up a tent camp in Rafah Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: Israeli forces have battled Hamas militants in Gaza’s main southern city, leading to “deepening horror” for civilians, the UN has said, after nearly two months of war sparked by deadly attacks on Israel.

#RESIGNED: Rishi Sunak has been rocked by the resignation of his immigration minister after rejecting demands to opt out of European human rights laws to revive his Rwanda policy.

#COVID INQUIRY: Boris Johnson has admitted his government “underestimated” the threat posed by the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic, as he apologised to the victims at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

PARTING SHOT

Time magazine has named US pop superstar Taylor Swift as its person of the year, calling the musical force of nature the “hero of her own story”.

