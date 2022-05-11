Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Gardaí today searching the scene at a private residence in Ballymun, where the body of Lisa Thompson was found yesterday. Source: Leah Farrell

Simon Coveney said he’s unsure if the UK government is interested in working to overcome problems in Northern Ireland.

Gardaí appealed for information over the death of 52-year-old Lisa Thompson, who was found dead in North Dublin yesterday.

The Oireachtas Health Committee asked the health minister for a further pause to a Cabinet decision on the plans for the National Maternity Hospital.

. A senior coroner said that the fresh inquests into the Stardust fire tragedy could begin as soon as September.

The Taoiseach said he is "more than willing" to offer a State apology in the Dáil to people who had their births registered illegally.

in the Dáil to people who had their births registered illegally. Carlow Circuit Court upheld the decision of Carlow District Court to convict and fine a man €6,000 for the destruction of birds’ nests and their eggs.

INTERNATIONAL

The coffin of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh, who was shot dead by the Israeli army while covering an army raid in the occupied West Bank. Source: Nasser Ishtayeh/SOPA Images via Alamy

#WEST BANK: The UN human rights office said it was “appalled” at the killing of veteran Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank and demanded a transparent investigation.

#UKRAINE: Pro-Kremlin authorities in Ukraine’s Kherson said they will ask Russia to annex the region as Moscow seeks to shore up its gains in the increasingly drawn-out and bloody war.

#HEAT WAVE: Blistering heat hitting South Asia over the last two months has persisted into this week, creating increasingly more difficult conditions.

PARTING SHOT

Today’s bizarre episode in UK politics came courtesy of Michael Gove, who appeared to attempt American and Liverpool accents during a BBC TV interview about the prospect of an emergency budget.

Yes, this a real thing that happened.