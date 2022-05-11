#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 11 May 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 11 May 2022, 9:00 PM
25 minutes ago 506 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5761334

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ballymun murder 001 Gardaí today searching the scene at a private residence in Ballymun, where the body of Lisa Thompson was found yesterday. Source: Leah Farrell

  • Simon Coveney said he’s unsure if the UK government is interested in working to overcome problems in Northern Ireland.
  • Gardaí appealed for information over the death of 52-year-old Lisa Thompson, who was found dead in North Dublin yesterday.
  • The Oireachtas Health Committee asked the health minister for a further pause to a Cabinet decision on the plans for the National Maternity Hospital
  • A senior coroner said that the fresh inquests into the Stardust fire tragedy could begin as soon as September.
  • The Taoiseach said he is “more than willing” to offer a State apology in the Dáil to people who had their births registered illegally.
  • Carlow Circuit Court upheld the decision of Carlow District Court to convict and fine a man €6,000 for the destruction of birds’ nests and their eggs.

INTERNATIONAL

may-12-2022-jenin-west-bank-palestine-editors-note-image-depicts-death-journalists-cry-next-to-the-body-of-palestinian-journalist-shireen-abu-aqleh-al-jazeera-correspondent-who-was-shot-de The coffin of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh, who was shot dead by the Israeli army while covering an army raid in the occupied West Bank. Source: Nasser Ishtayeh/SOPA Images via Alamy

#WEST BANK: The UN human rights office said it was “appalled” at the killing of veteran Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank and demanded a transparent investigation.

#UKRAINE: Pro-Kremlin authorities in Ukraine’s Kherson said they will ask Russia to annex the region as Moscow seeks to shore up its gains in the increasingly drawn-out and bloody war.

#HEAT WAVE: Blistering heat hitting South Asia over the last two months has persisted into this week, creating increasingly more difficult conditions.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Today’s bizarre episode in UK politics came courtesy of Michael Gove, who appeared to attempt American and Liverpool accents during a BBC TV interview about the prospect of an emergency budget.

Yes, this a real thing that happened.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie