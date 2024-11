NEED TO CATCH up? Here’s your round-up of what made today’s headlines.

IRELAND

Snow on the Belfast Hills this afternoon CAZIMB / Alamy Live News CAZIMB / Alamy Live News / Alamy Live News

Gardaí arrested a man in connection with the Creeslough explosion in 2022 in which 10 people died.

The jury in the civil case against Mixed Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor was sent out to begin its deliberations.

Fine Gael leader Simon Harris said that if had he seen the video footage of the altercation in 2018 involving Louth candidate John McGahon, he would not have described it as a “scuffle”.

Met Éireann named the second storm of the winter season: Storm Bert. The storm will bring new weather warnings with it, including a Status Orange warning for rain on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A man who stabbed his friend and neighbour in an apartment in Co Kerry in 2022 was found guilty of murder.

Advertisement

Fianna Fáil candidate in Galway East Anne Rabbitte urged the Irish Wheelchair Association to tell local authorities what polling stations are inaccessible after the organisation said a number of selected locations have barriers to voting.

The Advertising Standards Authority upheld a complaint about an ad by home security company PhoneWatch that its alarms were those most feared by burglars.

Actress Sharon Horgan, journalist Emily Maitlis and presenter Piers Morgan are among the guests in the line-up for this week’s Late Late Show.

THE WORLD

Refugees arrive at the South Sudanese border from Sudan Rich Wainright Rich Wainright

#ICC The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant.

#SOUTH SUDAN A major cholera crisis is set to “explode” in South Sudan as cases begin to take hold among refugees crossing the border to flee the war in Sudan, humanitarians in the country have warned.

#US Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general Matt Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration for the top law enforcement position in the US government.

#EU The European Parliament’s main political groups struck a deal to greenlight the new European Commission.

PARTING SHOT

In the new episode of our politics podcast The Candidate, Christine Bohan, Christina Finn, Jane Matthews and Muiris O’Cearbhaill examine how the coming days might pan out for Sinn Féin, and whether they or another party will be able to conjure up some real momentum.