NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Saoirse Devins, age nine, celebrating at the New Year's Festival event in Dublin Castle Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

THE WORLD

Fireworks above Sydney's Opera House and Harbour Bridge. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA Palestinian health authorities said 45 patients and injured people have been evacuated for treatment outside of Gaza.

#SOUTH KOREA South Korean authorities are examining regulations around the concrete wall at Muan airport after plane crashed into it and burst into flames, killing 179 people.

#FRANCE The father of French film producer Sophie Toscan Du Plantier, Georges Bouniol, has died at the age of 98.

PARTING SHOT

New Year’s celebrations are kicking off in Dublin – and in more eastern parts of the world, 2025 is already here.