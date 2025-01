NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Snow on the Wicklow Mountains today Eamonn Farrell / © RollingNews.ie Eamonn Farrell / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

The heavy snow and rain that fell overnight and throughout the day has affected power and water supplies, roads and public transport services, and the capacity of schools to re-open tomorrow after the Christmas break.

that fell overnight and throughout the day has affected power and water supplies, roads and public transport services, and the capacity of schools to re-open tomorrow after the Christmas break. A murder investigation into the death of Paula Canty is underway after the results of a postmortem examination.

is underway after the results of a postmortem examination. The bill for fencing, clean-up and and other costs associated with preventing homeless asylum seekers from sleeping in tents along the Grand Canal reached almost €800,000 last year.

reached almost €800,000 last year. We asked our readers to share their experiences of Long Covid . They described the detrimental and even devastating effects – here are their stories.

. They described the detrimental and even devastating effects – here are their stories. Ireland urgently needs solutions for the increasing number of people who are renting as they hit pension age .

. Galway’s An Ceathrú Rua booked a place in the All-Ireland junior club football final this afternoon, while Donegal’s Naomh Pádraig Muff sealed their place in the semi-final.

THE WORLD

Austria's OeVP Secretary General Christian Stocker Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#FLORIDA Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni paid an unofficial visit to US President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago Florida residence.

#AUSTRIA Austria’s conservatives said they are ready to enter into negotiations with the far right to form a new government in a U-turn in policy after coalition talks with the Social Democrats and liberals broke down.

#SOUTH KOREA South Koreans rallied overnight near the residence of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, calling for his arrest.

#DC A cartoonist quit her job at the Washington Post after an editor rejected her sketch of the newspaper’s owner and other media executives bowing before President-elect Donald Trump.

PARTING SHOT

The new season of Ireland’s version of Dancing With the Stars has kicked off on RTÉ One this evening.

Kyran O'Brien Photography Kyran O'Brien Photography