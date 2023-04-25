Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie Antoinette Keegan who had two sisters die in the Stardust Fire with other people associated with the Stardust Disaster meeting in the Garden of Remembrance Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

THE WORLD

Alamy Stock Photo A man walks by a house hit in recent fighting in Khartoum, Sudan Alamy Stock Photo

#ELECTION: US President Joe Biden formally confirmed his plans to run for re-election in 2024.

Advertisement

#KENYA: The death toll from a suspected Kenyan starvation cult has climbed to 90, as police have said investigators are pausing the search for bodies because the morgues are full.

#RIP: Harry Belafonte, the civil rights and entertainment giant who began as an actor and singer and became an activist and humanitarian, has died at the age of 96.

PARTING SHOT

As mentioned above, US President Joe Biden has confirmed he will be running for re-election.

Here’s the tweet in which he confirmed that:

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.



That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023