Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#ELECTION: US President Joe Biden formally confirmed his plans to run for re-election in 2024.
#KENYA: The death toll from a suspected Kenyan starvation cult has climbed to 90, as police have said investigators are pausing the search for bodies because the morgues are full.
#RIP: Harry Belafonte, the civil rights and entertainment giant who began as an actor and singer and became an activist and humanitarian, has died at the age of 96.
As mentioned above, US President Joe Biden has confirmed he will be running for re-election.
Here’s the tweet in which he confirmed that:
Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023
That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly
