Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

It was a rainy day for much of the country today Source: Alamy Stock Photo

TD Marc MacSherry , who resigned the Fianna Fáil whip last year, was expected to be readmitted to the parliamentary party but his entry hit a stumbling block this evening.

, who resigned the Fianna Fáil whip last year, was expected to be readmitted to the parliamentary party but his entry hit a stumbling block this evening. The Department of Health will be asked to consider the possibility of making certificates available to parents who lose an unborn child in the first six months of pregnancy.

will be asked to consider the possibility of making certificates available to parents who lose an unborn child in the first six months of pregnancy. Mortgage borrowing limits for first-time buyers are rising from three-and-a-half times their gross income to four, the Central Bank announced.

for first-time buyers are rising from three-and-a-half times their gross income to four, the Central Bank announced. Status Yellow and Orange rain and thunderstorm warnings took effect as stormy weather battered much of the country.

took effect as stormy weather battered much of the country. A review of State supports for PhD researchers is set to begin next month.

is set to begin next month. The trial of Gerard Hutch at the Special Criminal Court heard evidence from a newspaper photographer who was present at the Regency Hotel when David Byrne was shot in 2016.

of Gerard Hutch at the Special Criminal Court heard evidence from a newspaper photographer who was present at the Regency Hotel when David Byrne was shot in 2016. Fine Gael TD Josepha Madigan apologised for sending a tweet in the immediate aftermath of the Creeslough tragedy saying she hoped the “culprits” will be caught.

tragedy saying she hoped the “culprits” will be caught. Liffey Valley staff told The Journal about their problems with the shopping centre’s new parking fees, which charges staff for parking and only offers a reduced rate for those who park in a particular car park that filled up quickly on the first morning of charges.

THE WORLD

Grant Shapps arriving at the Home Office in London today after being appointed the UK's new Home Secretary Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UK Suella Braverman resigned as the UK’s Home Secretary after sending an official document from her personal email, with former Transport Secretary Grant Shapps named as her replacement.

#UKRAINE Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in four regions of Ukraine that were recently annexed by Russia.

#CORONAVIRUS The World Health Organization said it is too early to lift the highest-level alert for the Covid-19 crisis.

