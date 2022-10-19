Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 19 October 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

1 hour ago 3,157 Views 0 Comments

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

drops-fall-rain-on-window-abstract-blurred-background It was a rainy day for much of the country today Source: Alamy Stock Photo

  • TD Marc MacSherry, who resigned the Fianna Fáil whip last year, was expected to be readmitted to the parliamentary party but his entry hit a stumbling block this evening.
  • The Department of Health will be asked to consider the possibility of making certificates available to parents who lose an unborn child in the first six months of pregnancy.
  • Mortgage borrowing limits for first-time buyers are rising from three-and-a-half times their gross income to four, the Central Bank announced.
  • Status Yellow and Orange rain and thunderstorm warnings took effect as stormy weather battered much of the country.
  • review of State supports for PhD researchers is set to begin next month. 
  • The trial of Gerard Hutch at the Special Criminal Court heard evidence from a newspaper photographer who was present at the Regency Hotel when David Byrne was shot in 2016. 
  • Fine Gael TD Josepha Madigan apologised for sending a tweet in the immediate aftermath of the Creeslough tragedy saying she hoped the “culprits” will be caught.
  • Liffey Valley staff told The Journal about their problems with the shopping centre’s new parking fees, which charges staff for parking and only offers a reduced rate for those who park in a particular car park that filled up quickly on the first morning of charges.

THE WORLD

grant-shapps-arrives-at-the-home-office-in-london-after-being-appointed-home-secretary-following-the-resignation-of-suella-braverman-picture-date-wednesday-october-19-2022 Grant Shapps arriving at the Home Office in London today after being appointed the UK's new Home Secretary Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UK Suella Braverman resigned as the UK’s Home Secretary after sending an official document from her personal email, with former Transport Secretary Grant Shapps named as her replacement.

#UKRAINE Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in four regions of Ukraine that were recently annexed by Russia.

#CORONAVIRUS The World Health Organization said it is too early to lift the highest-level alert for the Covid-19 crisis. 

PARTING SHOT

It’s Maths Week and The Journal is bringing you a daily puzzle to put your skills to the test.

Check out today’s puzzle here.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie