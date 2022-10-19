Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#UK Suella Braverman resigned as the UK’s Home Secretary after sending an official document from her personal email, with former Transport Secretary Grant Shapps named as her replacement.
#UKRAINE Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in four regions of Ukraine that were recently annexed by Russia.
#CORONAVIRUS The World Health Organization said it is too early to lift the highest-level alert for the Covid-19 crisis.
It’s Maths Week and The Journal is bringing you a daily puzzle to put your skills to the test.
Check out today’s puzzle here.
