Friday 22 September 2023
Leah Farrell Aleah Lennon (13) in an acrobatics show on Spencer Dock as part of Culture Night
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Friday
Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
1.8k
2
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Eamon Butterly Day Two-5 Leah Farrell Former Stardust boss Eamon Butterly arrives at the inquests today. Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

ottawa-can-21st-sep-2023-ukrainian-president-volodymyr-zelensky-right-and-his-wife-olena-zelenska-are-greeted-by-ambassador-of-ukraine-to-canada-yulia-kovaliv-left-deputy-prime-minister-chryst Alamy Stock Photo Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife are greeted upon arrival in Canada. Alamy Stock Photo

#MISSILE Ukraine launched a missile attack that struck the headquarters of Moscow’s Black Sea fleet in annexed Crimea.

#OVERDOSE American actor Angus Cloud from hit HBO drama “Euphoria,” died from an accidental drug overdose in July, a US coroner ruled yesterday.

#BRAND The BBC said it is investigating a claim that Russell Brand flashed a woman before laughing about it on his radio show.

#WORLD CUP It was confirmed that French rugby captain Antoine Dupont sustained a facial fracture in a match against Namibia.

#INDIFFERENCE Pope Francis criticised the “fanaticism of indifference” that greets migrants seeking a better life in Europe. 

#PENGUINS Scientists in New Zealand said they had made progress in identifying a mystery illness killing penguins. 

PARTING SHOT 

Culture Night-4 Leah Farrell Aleah Lennon (aged 13) from Clondalkin, part of Tribe Fitness and Dance Studios acrobatics show on Spencer Dock as part of Culture Night. Leah Farrell

It’s that time of the year again.

Time to throw off the shackles of the wake-work-stream-sleep continuum and go out into the world and eat some culture!

Whether it’s music, visual art, poetry, literature, dance, or whatever you’re having yourself, there is plenty of culture available in Ireland every night of the week. But tonight is the night it all comes together as Culture Night.

Culture Night is the hallowed evening when the imaginary barriers between the Real World and the Culture World break down and we all walk together as one cultured people, wandering aimlessly in search of free glasses of wine and stare stroking our chins at complex abstract art.

Read Cormac Fitzgerald’s full preview here

David MacRedmond
