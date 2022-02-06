Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Scenes in Dublin city. Source: Leah Farrell

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Rescue workers in Morocco trying to access the five-year-old boy who fell down a well. Source: Mosa'ab Elshamy

#RUSSIA: US officials said that Russia was building up a force amounting to what is needed for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

#FISH: France’s maritime minister ordered an investigation into a possible violation of fishing practices, after an environmental group released video and photos of a massive swarm of dead fish released by a huge trawler in the Atlantic off France.

#RIP: A five-year-old boy was found dead at the bottom of a well in Morocco in a tragic end to a five-day rescue operation.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

As Ireland celebrates 100 years of independence, The Good Information Project has been looking at the role of Irish women in the fight for freedom – and at efforts to restore their names and images to the historical record and physical landscape of memorials.

Click here to watch this video.