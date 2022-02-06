Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Practically everything is more expensive than it was a year ago. Here’s a look at what could be done to disrupt the surging cost of living.
- The Taoiseach said that a suite of measures which aim to tackle rising living costs will be published at the end of this week.
- A man (73) is on life support after receiving injuries during an aggravated burglary in Sligo last month.
- A man died following a crash involving a motorbike and a car in Cork.
- A man died and another man was hospitalised after a crash involving two vans in Co Kildare.
- DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson called on Boris Johnson to give a firm commitment that he will trigger Article 16 of the NI Protocol if agreement cannot be reached with the EU.
- Two gardaí were hospitalised after their car collided with a vehicle they were pursuing in Dundalk, Louth.
INTERNATIONAL
#RUSSIA: US officials said that Russia was building up a force amounting to what is needed for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
#FISH: France’s maritime minister ordered an investigation into a possible violation of fishing practices, after an environmental group released video and photos of a massive swarm of dead fish released by a huge trawler in the Atlantic off France.
#RIP: A five-year-old boy was found dead at the bottom of a well in Morocco in a tragic end to a five-day rescue operation.
PARTING SHOT
As Ireland celebrates 100 years of independence, The Good Information Project has been looking at the role of Irish women in the fight for freedom – and at efforts to restore their names and images to the historical record and physical landscape of memorials.
