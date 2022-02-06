#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Sunday 6 February 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 6 Feb 2022, 7:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,109 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5675436

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

0119 Dublin scenes Scenes in Dublin city. Source: Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL 

morocco-boy-trapped Rescue workers in Morocco trying to access the five-year-old boy who fell down a well. Source: Mosa'ab Elshamy

#RUSSIA: US officials said that Russia was building up a force amounting to what is needed for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

#FISH: France’s maritime minister ordered an investigation into a possible violation of fishing practices, after an environmental group released video and photos of a massive swarm of dead fish released by a huge trawler in the Atlantic off France.

#RIP: A five-year-old boy was found dead at the bottom of a well in Morocco in a tragic end to a five-day rescue operation. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

As Ireland celebrates 100 years of independence, The Good Information Project has been looking at the role of Irish women in the fight for freedom – and at efforts to restore their names and images to the historical record and physical landscape of memorials. 

Click here to watch this video.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie